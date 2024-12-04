Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here. It was a good year for música Mexicana

As one of the biggest years in Latin music comes to a close, mús ica Mexicana holds the title of the most streamed Latin genre in the country, according to 2024 Spotify Wrapped data.

Streaming plays for the expansive category (consisting of norteños, corridos tumbados, sierreños, cumbias and more) grew by 31% globally over the previous year and was the top Latin genre in 26 U.S. states.

Out of Spotify’s Top 10 Global Latin Artists, four of them are classified as música Mexicana — Peso Pluma (No. 2), Junior H (No. 5), Natanael Cano (No. 7) and Fuerza Regida (No. 8). Continuing his reign as one of the genre’s biggest names, Peso Pluma was named the seventh most streamed artist globally, and both his 2024 release “Éxodo” (No. 2) and his 2023 album “Génesis” (No. 5) held spots in the top five Latin albums.

Rising música Mexicana star Xavi, who holds the record as the only artist of Mexican descent to top Spotify’s global chart with a solo record , made a lasting impression with his breakout single, “La Diabla.” The pop-infused corrido, about a bad influence in his love life, is the most streamed música Mexicana song globally, the fourth most popular Latin song and the song most added globally to user-created playlists.

“I feel very happy and grateful to God and to everyone for making this possible,” said the 20-year-old singer via a statement to The Times. “I hope to continue touching the hearts and ears of many people with my music.”

Below “La Diabla,” “Que Onda,” a track featuring Calle 24, Chino Pacas and Fuerza Regida, holds second place in música Mexicana’s top five songs. The triple threat collaboration is followed by Natanael Cano and Oscar Maydon’s “Madonna,” another entry from Xavi, “La Victima,” and “Si No Quieres No” by Luis R. Conriquez and Neton Vega.

According to the data, Bad Bunny remained the most streamed Latin artist, but moved down a spot from last year in the ranking of the most streamed global artists. Despite not releasing an album this last year, the Puerto Rican superstar still claimed two spots in the top five most streamed Latin albums with his 2022 release “Un Verano Sin Ti” (No. 2) and his 2023 record “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana” (No. 4).

2024 was also a big year for Colombian singer-songwriter Karol G, the fourth most streamed Latin artist. Her 2023 album, “Mañana Será Bonito,” tops the Latin album ranking and holds fourth place in the top 10 most streamed global albums. She is the only representative of Latin music in the global album ranking.

Similarly, “Gata Only,” the Chilean reggaeton anthem by FloyyMenor and Cris MJ, is the only Latin single in the top 10 most streamed songs at No. 4. Gaining traction from TikTok, the catchy tune has more than a billion streams on Spotify.