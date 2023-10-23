From 3 to 89, runners take to the streets to celebrate a healthier Boyle Heights

Families, school teams, avid runners and their cheerleaders lined up along 1st Street in Mariachi Plaza for the 7th Boyle Heights 5K and Munchkin Fun Run on Saturday.

Little ones as young as 3 years old participated in the one-mile fun run, while the 5K race took runners — including an 89-year-old— through Boyle Heights before directing them across the 6th Street bridge and back.

This must be Boyle Heights Ask any local to define the neighborhood and they’ll tell you it’s the ‘real Eastside.’

Participants run by a row of classic cars along 1st Street in Boyle Heights. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Josh Gutierrez gets his 3-year-old and 7-year-old to meet up with their mom Andrea Gutierrez along the route. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Stevenson Middle School students and staff cheer as students cross the finish line. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

The entirely volunteer-run event was created by Boyle Heights native Juan Romero to encourage and celebrate a healthier community. The event included a community festival with live music, a DJ and folklórico performances.

But a big draw this year was the classic car show.

Romero, who works as a project coordinator with the Economic and Workforce Development Department, invited the public to display classic hot rods as a way to get more families involved and support businesses along First Street.

“I have always looked for the best way to get people outside and involved,” said Romero. “This is our first year back after the pandemic, so we kind of went all out by having the classic car show to get them excited to attend.”

Folklorico dancers perform on stage during the community festival at Mariachi Plaza. (Sarahi Apaez/For De Los)

1 2 3 4 1. Runners take a look at classic cars after completing their run. 2. Humberto Jimenez in his ’74 Chevrolet Suburban is joined by his nephew, Miguel Jimenez. 3. Cars lined up along First Street for the classic carshow. 4. The inside of a classic car on display shows a rosary hanging from the rear view mirror. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Romero’s goal is to get kids and their parents active. He achieves this by going to local schools to inform students of the 5K run and sponsoring any interested students.

This year Romero sponsored 250 kids for participation.

“The 5K is great but I think this event thrives because of the kids,” Romero said. “Since this is what would have been our 10th year, all of the kids who were running the Munchkin Run are now running the 5K.”

Adriana Chagoya and her daughter Zahida Khan, 4, of Boyle Heights have been training for the past year to prepare for the Munchkin Run and 5K.

“As a stay-at-home mom, I run for my mental health. It feels so amazing to be doing this among other moms and it’s so special that I get to share these moments with my daughter,” Chagoya said. “The Munchkin Run is her first race and she did it in 14 minutes — I’m so proud of her.”

Attendees cheer on the sidelines as runners make their way to the finish line. (Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)