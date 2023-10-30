A new twist to a classic: Girls’ flag football at the East L.A. Classic

A historic moment unfolded at the 88th edition of the East Los Angeles Classic on Friday at East L.A. College’s Weingart Stadium. For the first time ever, girls played flag football, marking a new chapter in the longstanding rivalry between the Garfield High Bulldogs and Theodore Roosevelt High Rough Riders.

With excited supporters in the stands and determined players on the field, this event showed that barriers can be overcome. Jessica Barbosa, Roosevelt’s assistant coach, shared her enthusiasm for providing young women with a chance to compete in a sport traditionally dominated by males.

“I am very excited for the girls,” she said. “I’ve been seeing them grow in so many ways, athletics-wise, and to see them finally get an opportunity to play a sport that has been more like, ‘for men only,’ I am excited about that.”

Garfield’s Samantha Pacheco, left, is caught by Roosevelt’s Valeria Fernandez, who grabs for Pacheco’s flag, during the East L.A. Classic girls’ flag football game. (Ringo Chiu/For De Los)

Roosevelt’s head coach, Juan Pimentel, praised the team members for their commitment and hard work leading up to the game. He stressed the significance of recognizing their achievements and expressed appreciation for the overwhelming support they received when making their debut in this iconic event.

“The community is supporting the girls’ flag football a lot and it means so much because some of these sports don’t get to have recognition and there’s a lot of great talent,” he said.

Roosevelt senior Ariana Flores scored the winning touchdown in the Rough Riders’ 12-6 overtime victory and described the moment as incredible.

Roosevelt High players celebrate after defeating Garfield in overtime in the first East L.A. Classic girls’ flag football game at East Los Angeles College’s Weingart Stadium on Friday. (Ringo Chiu/For De Los)

“There was a lot of pressure because we were tied and went into overtime, so I was just hoping that we would win,” she said. “And in the end we did, so that was amazing, and knowing I had the support of my team — it was just incredible.”

After the game, Garfield’s captains — Samantha Pacheco, Izabella Marquez, Ruby Moreno and Abigail Amaya — said they were proud of their team’s effort, despite the loss.

“I feel proud of my team, I feel like we did give it our all,” Marquez said. “Yes, we did lose, but we have to keep our heads up and hope that next year better things come.”

They underscored their joy in being part of a groundbreaking moment and in laying the foundation for the next wave of female athletes.

“It means a lot, as we’re often overlooked as female athletes, so it feels good to be a part of history,” Moreno said. “We’re starting something new, a new tradition for the next years.”

Marquez’s father, Bernie, a Garfield alum, expressed joy in watching his daughter participate in the Classic, which he said holds special significance for him because his sons had previously taken part in the boys’ football event.

“Both of my sons have played in the Classic, and now I can say that even my daughter has,” he said. “All three of my children have participated in this event, so that makes me really proud.”

The East L.A. Classic is more than just a football game fueled by a long-time rivalry — it’s a celebration of the community and its rich culture, particularly its vibrant Latino heritage. The annual event brings people together to embrace their shared traditions and pride, transcending the field to symbolize unity and the spirit of East Los Angeles.

Roosevelt players clamor for the winners’ trophy at the East L.A. Classic girls’ flag football game on Friday. (Ringo Chiu/For De Los)

“The Classic brings out one big family,” said Garfield coach Oscar Tavera. “What happens between the lines is one thing, but at the end of the game, win or lose, the community always wins.”

This year, the Classic was supported by both the Los Angeles Rams and Nike. Sophomore player Allyn Vargas of Roosevelt, who scored the game’s opening touchdown, said that support made her and her team feel appreciated for their dedication.

“When we got support from Nike, they gave us new gear so knowing that we got that stuff for the Classic, it felt like we were wanted and like we should do our best to win,” she said.

Roosevelt’s captain, Brandy Escobar, said she hoped younger girls who witnessed flag football at the Classic for the first time would be inspired. Players participating in this event, she said, can encourage and empower the next generation of female athletes, proving that they too can shine in the spotlight.

“I never saw flag football growing up, so when I got this opportunity I thought it was so awesome because we’re setting the standard for future generations to come,” she said. “A lot of young girls get scared and intimidated sometimes, and I just want to let them know that they can do it.”

Xiomara Gerardo works as an editorial intern at a Spanish-language automotive site, Autoproyecto, covering motorsports such as Formula One and Indycar. She is also the founder and administrator of an F1 social media outlet, Grand Prix Journal.