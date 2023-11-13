Advertisement
De Los

Roses are red, beetles are blue: ‘Blue Beetle’ hits streaming on Max this Friday

An actor in costume for the action-adventure movie "Blue Beetle."
Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action-adventure “Blue Beetle.”
(Elana Marie / For De Los )
By Andrea FloresStaff Writer 
“Blue Beetle” will begin streaming on Max on Friday. The Warner Bros. movie features the first live-action superhero with a Latino lead, played by Xolo Maridueña.

Directed by Ángel Manuel Soto, “Blue Beetle” tells the story of Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who is chosen by an alien biotech relic that gives him superpowers.

In the film, Reyes faces challenges after graduating from college: His family is losing its home, and he is pushed to work a service job.

The film emphasizes a working-class Latino experience.

Soto, who is Puerto Rican, revealed the importance of telling Latino stories on the big screen in an interview with De Los.

“For me, it was very important to finally have a hero that lives like we do, that experiences life closer to the way we experience life,” Soto said.

Soto considers Blue Beetle a “hero of the proletariat.”

”... We can finally have somebody who gets us. Not the whole idea of waiting for Godot,” Soto said.

The Warner Bros. movie received largely positive reviews.

Despite positive feedback for the film, it was released Aug. 18, during the writers’ and actors’ strikes, leading to a debut of $25.4 million.

However “soft” its start was considered, it still managed to dethrone the “Barbie” movie’s four-week streak for the No.1 spot at the box office.

The film also features a predominantly Latino cast, including Bruna Marquezine, George Lopez, Raoul Max Trujillo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Belissa Escobedo.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

