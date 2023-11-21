Advertisement
Melissa Barrera dropped from ‘Scream VII’ after pro-Palestinian posts

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Jenna Ortega, left, and Melissa Barrera in a scene from "Scream VI."
Jenna Ortega, left, and Melissa Barrera in a scene from “Scream VI.”
(Philippe Bossé / Paramount Pictures )
By Alejandra MolinaStaff Writer 
Melissa Barrera has been dropped from her starring role in “Scream VII,” multiple outlets have reported. This news comes after a series of social media posts she made surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Deadline cites sources confirming that her removal was “due to the reposts in her Instagram stories which have been perceived as anti-Semitic.”

A burnt Kiddush Cup in a house damaged by Hamas militants is seen in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.

How the Israel-Hamas war is dividing Hollywood

For the entertainment industry, which has already been roiled this year by a bitter, historic double strike of writers and actors, the outbreak of violence has created a new set of fault lines.

Oct. 24, 2023

In the last 20 hours or so, Barrera has shared videos on her Instagram, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Barrera has shared posts urging the public to call their representatives in support of a cease-fire.

She shared a video in support of Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the only Palestinian American in Congress, who was censured by the House of Representatives over her rhetoric about the war. Tlaib has said that her criticism of Israel has always been directed toward its government and its leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One post she shared from another Instagram account declares: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”

Alejandra Molina

Alejandra Molina is a reporter with the Latino Initiatives team at the Los Angeles Times. Before joining The Times in 2023, she was a national reporter for the independent and nonprofit Religion News Service as part of a global religion journalism initiative with the Associated Press and the Conversation. There, she covered Latinos and spirituality. She has worked for newsrooms under the Southern California News Group, covering city, immigration and breaking news beats. She grew up in the L.A. region, including El Monte and Pomona. A graduate of the University of La Verne, she mentors youth journalists at Boyle Heights Beat.

