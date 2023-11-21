Melissa Barrera dropped from ‘Scream VII’ after pro-Palestinian posts

Melissa Barrera has been dropped from her starring role in “Scream VII,” multiple outlets have reported. This news comes after a series of social media posts she made surrounding the Israel-Hamas war.

Deadline cites sources confirming that her removal was “due to the reposts in her Instagram stories which have been perceived as anti-Semitic.”

In the last 20 hours or so, Barrera has shared videos on her Instagram, expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Barrera has shared posts urging the public to call their representatives in support of a cease-fire.

She shared a video in support of Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan, the only Palestinian American in Congress, who was censured by the House of Representatives over her rhetoric about the war. Tlaib has said that her criticism of Israel has always been directed toward its government and its leadership under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

One post she shared from another Instagram account declares: “At the end of the day, I’d rather be excluded for who I include, than be included for who I exclude.”