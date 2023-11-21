UTA drops actor Susan Sarandon amid tensions in Hollywood over Israel-Hamas war
As tensions continue to mount in Hollywood over the Israel-Hamas war, United Talent Agency has dropped actor Susan Sarandon as a client after comments she made about the conflict.
Sarandon came under criticism earlier this month for her remarks at a Pro-Palestinian rally in New York. The actor, who has starred in movies including “Thelma & Louise” and “Dead Man Walking,” called for a cease-fire, according to the New York Post.
“There are a lot of people that are afraid, that are afraid of being Jewish at this time, and are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country,” Sarandon said at the rally, according to the Post.
UTA on Tuesday confirmed to The Times that the “Thelma & Louise” and “Blue Beetle” actor was no longer a client. The Beverly Hills agency declined further comment.
“When Susan Sarandon said that Jews ‘are getting a taste of what it feels like to be a Muslim in this country’ she was saying that American Jews have it coming — that we don’t deserve to live free from harassment and assault,” wrote Aviva Komplas, co-founder of pro-Israel nonprofit Boundless Israel on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
For the entertainment industry, which has already been roiled this year by a bitter, historic double strike of writers and actors, the outbreak of violence has created a new set of fault lines.
The agency’s decision to drop Sarandon comes as the entertainment industry is grappling with how to respond to the Israel-Hamas war.
The Writers Guild of America decided not to weigh in on the issue because there was a lack of consensus among its members, upsetting some Jewish writers who felt the union should issue a statement following the Oct. 7 attack.
At Century City-based Creative Artists Agency, a prominent agent, Maha Dakhil, resigned her board seat and stepped back from her role as co-head of the motion picture department, after she was criticized for sharing a social media post that accused Israel of genocide. She deleted her post and later apologized. Still, Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin dropped her for rival agency WME.
Sarandon and her representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.
“There’s a terrible thing that’s happened where antisemitism has been confused with speaking up against Israel,” Sarandon told the New York Times earlier this month. “I am against antisemitism. I am against Islamophobia.”
The news of Sarandon being dropped by UTA was first reported by Page Six.
