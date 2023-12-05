Advertisement
‘Dancing with the Stars’ season finale could be a big win for Xochitl Gomez

An illustration of Xochitl Gomez.
(Photo Illustration by Diana Ramirez/De Los; Photos by Eric McCandless / Associated Press,Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times)
By Chelsea HyltonStaff Writer 
Five couples will compete tonight in the 32nd season finale of “Dancing with the Stars,” including Latina actress Xochitl Gomez.

The show is known for having Hollywood stars, musicians and athletes compete with ballroom dance professionals to be crowned champion at the end of the season.

Gomez, one of the finalists, is of Mexican descent and made her professional acting debut in 2018 with the show “Raven’s Home,” a spin-off of “That’s So Raven” that aired in 2003.

In 2022, Gomez joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” as a queer Latina superhero, America Chavez. She has also starred in “The Baby-Sitters Club,” “Gentefied” and “Ursa Major.”

If Gomez and her dancing partner Val Chmerkovskiy, a two-time DWTS winner, are victorious, she will become the second woman of Latino descent to win the competition.

The other couples competing in the finale are Jason Mraz and Daniella Karagach; Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov; Charity Lawson and Artem Chigvintsev; and Alyson Hannigan and Sasha Farber.

The first woman of Latino descent to win the competition was U.S. Olympic gold gymnast Laurie Hernandez in 2016. Hernandez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, won the show with her dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy.

In 2007, Helio Castroneves, a Brazilian car racer won making him the first person of Latino descent to win the competition. A few years later JR Martinez, an Army veteran, won the 13th season of the show in 2011.

The finale will air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC and Disney+.

Chelsea Hylton

Chelsea Hylton is a reporter on the De Los team covering everything Latinidad at the Los Angeles Times. She is from Inglewood and has degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and USC.

