‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ will feature five Latina drag queens, Becky G as a guest judge

The 14 participants for the new season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” have been announced, and they include five Latina queens from across the country.

MTV also has announced its full slate of celebrity guest judges , plus the official trailer for the show’s 16th season.

The two-episode premiere will feature Latin pop princess Becky G as well as Oscar-winning actor Charlize Theron. The list of guest celebrity judges includes Mayan Lopez, who acts alongside her father, George Lopez, in NBC’s comedy “Lopez vs. Lopez.”

The new trailer also revealed that two DACA recipients, Geneva Karr, from Texas and Xunami Muse, the diva of New York, will compete in this year’s show.

“This is something big for us, because I believe we are the first DACA queens on the show,” Geneva Karr says in the trailer.

MTV did not respond to confirm that they are the first DACA queens to appear on “Drag Race.”

In the fab five mix are Geneva Karr; Xunami Muse; Megami, the geek chic goddess of Brooklyn; Mirage, the legs of Las Vegas; and Morphine Love Dion, the Latina goddess of Miami.

All 14 queens, whose names were announced last week, will vie for the chance to be crowned “America’s Next Drag Superstar,” undergoing different challenges that will showcase their creativity, charisma and sass all while they spill juicy details in “Untucked,” the show’s spin-off.

The two-episode premiere runs on Jan. 5 and Jan. 12 on MTV. Sashay away till then, queens.