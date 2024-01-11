Advertisement
‘I never got a phone call’: Eduardo Franco confirms Argyle will not be in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

A man with long brown hair, wearing a purple blazer, poses for a photo
Eduardo Franco attends the premiere of “Stranger Things” Season 4 at Netflix Studios Brooklyn in 2022.
(Evan Agostini / Invision / Associated Press)
By Andrea FloresStaff Writer 
Production for Season 5 of Neftlix’s “Stranger Things” was announced this week via an Instagram cast photo, which also signaled the absence of a beloved character in the coming season.

Eduardo Franco, who played Argyle on “Stranger Things,” confirmed he will not be returning for Season 5.

In an interview with Steve Varley, a YouTube film and TV critic, Franco was asked if he would be returning for another season of “Stranger Things” given his absence from the cast photo.

A group of young teenagers stands in a V formation
Eduardo Franco, left, Charlie Heaton, Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp and Finn Wolfhard in “Stranger Things,” Season 4.
(Courtesy of Netflix)
“It’s nice to hear that there’s, there’s some sort of, you know, concern or something, you know what I mean?” Franco said. “But I never got a phone call, so I think that’s it.”

Argyle was introduced in Season 4 of the Netflix series, often supplying comedic relief alongside his more serious friend, Jonathan Bryers, played by Charlie Heaton.

Argyle’s California stoner vibes and yellow Surfer Boy Pizza van were well-received by fans of the often serious sci-fi horror show.

A representative for Franco did not immediately respond to The Times’ request for comment.

Andrea Flores

Andrea Flores is a reporter with De Los covering the many contours of Latinidad for the Los Angeles Times. She has both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Stanford University and is originally from Waukegan, Ill.

