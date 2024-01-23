Comic: Can we still love the carnitas taco considering its colonizer history?

Do you think that our Latinidad can fit inside a tortilla? In this comic, Señor Gravel AKA Cascajo explores our ancient history and the mestizo legacy encapsulated in one of the most popular and flavorful tacos. ¡Buen provecho!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Señor Gravel, a.k.a. Cascajo, is a Mexico City-born, L.A.-based illustrator and cartoonist. His work has been featured on album covers of cumbia musician Vetiver Bong, T-shirts for immigration rallies and the High Museum of Art, as well as in publications like Atlanta’s Mundo Hispánico, where he received several awards from the National Assn. of Hispanic Publications.

Sources: “Historia Verdadera de la Conquista de la Nueva España” by Bernal Díaz del Castillo

