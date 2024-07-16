‘The Afterlife of Mal Caldera’ and other books by Latino authors we’re reading this month

What is the meaning of death? Can the afterlife be a celebration that goes beyond a binary view of heaven and hell? With her captivating debut novel, “ The Afterlife of Mal Caldera ,” published in June by Penguin Random House, queer author Nadi Reed Perez explores these questions in an enchanting tale that transcends — and blurs — the boundaries of life and death.

The story follows the ethereal journey of Mal Caldera, who lingers in the world of the living after her recent passing. She strives to communicate with her beloved sister Cris, who’s left behind to piece together the remaining fragments of Mal’s life. Through themes of grief, diverse sexual expressions, love and family, Reed Perez’s narrative unfolds with a blend of mystery, charm and humor.

“My mom is from Mexicali, Mexico. [She] told me lots of ghost stories,” said Reed Perez, adding that her mother delivered these tales as facts, not fiction.

“The matter-of-fact way of casually mentioning, ‘Oh, when my grandfather died, he came to visit me, he lifted up the bedsheet like a gust of wind, and I felt his presence, and then the bed sheet fell and I find out the next day that he had passed away,’” she said.

It was never about believing in ghosts. Rather, it became a question of whether she chose to believe her mother and her family stories.

Reed Perez’s exploration of the afterlife is a richly textured narrative filled with touches of magical realism. As Mal navigates the curious afterworld, she encounters an array of peculiar characters that add depth and intrigue to a story Reed Perez says she concocted as a preteen.

“I was pretty young when I came up with the idea [for the book], like 11 or 12,” she said. “I thought about, ‘What would happen if I went to my own funeral? Would my crush reveal whether or not he really liked me all along? What would my friends say about me? Would they all be talking about me behind my coffin?”

Mal’s journey through the afterlife is marked by moments of lightheartedness, even as she grapples with profound themes of mortality and the human experience. The novel balances absurdity and introspection, offering a unique perspective on an inevitability that awaits every human being.

“Death is mysterious. I think a lot of narratives around grief don’t always capture that it can be really complicated when there’s a lot left unsaid and unresolved,” Reed Perez said, adding that she believes fiction can help readers process those feelings.

“Stories give you a model for how to live. When you’re grieving, you feel like you’re supposed to be a certain way,” she said. “If I remember something funny about the deceased and I laugh, people are going to think that I didn’t care that they died, but everyone grieves differently.”

A quick warning: “The Afterlife of Mal Caldera” contains descriptions of suicide that may be distressing too some readers. However, these scenes, which are integral to the story’s exploration of loss, are handled with care.

For anyone seeking a book that is both thought-provoking and entertaining, “The Afterlife of Mal Caldera” is a must-read.

De Los Reads July picks

“En Agosto Nos Vemos,” by Gabriel García Márquez (Vintage Español)

Gabriel García Márquez’s last work, “En Agosto Nos Vemos,” published a decade after his death, delves into feminine, sensual self-discovery through the captivating journey of Ana Magdalena Bach. On a visit to the coastal town where her mother is buried, she fearlessly embraces new possibilities while exploring her intimate desires, ultimately finding a new self in the company of her “desconocidos de una noche.” The book is also available in English.

“Magical/Realism : Essays on Music, Memory, Fantasy, and Borders , ” by Vanessa Angélica Villarreal (Tiny Reparations Books)

This collection of essays is a modern exploration of topics such as loss, colonialism, migration and gender through the lens of pop culture. It provides a reflective narrative that prompts readers to reconsider their perspectives on these subjects.

“At the border between Western consciousness and Indigenous knowledge, there is a wolf,” writes Villareal. “Like every border, it too is imaginary and man-made, separating two profoundly different perspectives of the land and its beings: property or relative, settlement or wilderness body, human vs. animal. … Is the wolf an animal, or is it your kin?”

“The Dream Catcher , ” by Marcelo Verdad (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

This picture book is a delightful escape to a sun-kissed beach where little Miguelito and his grandfather sell fresh coconuts and handmade dream catchers. Through our protagonist’s innocent eyes, we learn the joy of living in the present and appreciating life’s everyday gifts. The collage illustrations are enchanting, with a soothing color palette that invites readers to contemplate the serene beauty of a sunset with their buddy. “The Dream Catcher” is a gentle reminder to savor the moment.

Roxsy Lin is a bilingual journalist and illustrator originally from Venezuela. Her work focuses on the pulse of the modern rhythms of Latinidad, arts and culture. @roxsy_lin