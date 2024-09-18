The música Mexicana favorites playlist picked by De Los staff

As a genre, música Mexicana contains everything from sad songs to joyful ballads, from cumbias to corridos. To give you a sense of how broad it really is, the De Los team put together this playlist of some of our favorite songs, both new and old. (The full playlist is available on Spotify)

“De Contrabando” by Jenni Rivera

Though I was initially resistant to the música Mexicana craze pre-corridos tumbados, Jenni Rivera’s cover of “De Contrabando” was the earworm that reeled me into the genre. I absolutely relish the melody of this song. The lyrics are a bit questionable, since it’s about a torrid love affair, but who’s perfect?

“Bebe Dame” by Grupo Frontera and Fuerza Regida

Advertisement

When I initially heard “Bebe Dame,” I was in awe. It was both Grupo Frontera’s and Fuerza Regida’s first real hit. I like it because the lyrics are repetitive and I feel like it fuses different styles of singing. It’s truly a masterpiece in my eyes.

— Andrea Flores, reporter

“Y Tú” by Julión Álvarez y Su Norteño Banda

“La Patrulla” by Peso Pluma and Neton Vega

Banda and corridos have always been part of my household. Julión Álvarez brings me back to the happiest moments of my early life. Something about Álvarez’s music is so infectious and gives me instant boosts of dopamine. Seeing the new generation of corridos become global has made me incredibly proud to be a Mexicana.

— Brenda Elizondo, content creator

Advertisement

“Que Paso” by Little Joe

The opening horns of this song take me back to a Sunday morning with my grandma — one of the Tejano singer’s biggest fans. As she cooked breakfast and tried to convince me to dance with her, Little Joe’s grandiose voice and cinematic style always filled our kitchen.

“CRAZYZ” by Fuerza Regida

As a sucker for a song that starts off with a voicemail-esque message, I was immediately hooked on “CRAZYZ” by Fuerza Regida. This horn-powered track is best enjoyed on a traffic-less drive — where you can sing along with the windows down. Let your inner J.O.P. take over.

— Cerys Davies, reporter

“Alma Enamorada” by Chalino Sánchez

Advertisement

“La Diabla” by Xavi

Both songs have made me fall in love with the música Mexicana genre. As a Salvadoran American, I didn’t grow up around the genre. As I’ve ventured deeper into Latinidad, these artists have been pivotal in helping me learn about Mexican culture.

— Daniel Eduardo Hernandez, reporter

“Vida Ventajosa” by Los Dos Carnales

Los Dos Carnales have a voice that truly transports you; it’s their core norteño sound that makes it so captivating. My dad played it so frequently that it soon became one of my favorites at the carne asadas. The song offers valuable insights into themes around navigating personal growth.

“¿Por qué me haces llorar?” by Juan Gabriel

Advertisement

Juan Gabriel is one of those artists who truly introduced me to the genre of música Mexicana. His music has been a staple at my family’s celebrations, right next to Vicente Fernández of course!

— Diana Ramirez, art director

“El Paso” by Estevie and Cuco

There’s something very Selena-esque about this cumbia duet between Southern California artists Estevie and Cuco — the opening reminds me of “Si Una Vez.” The first time I heard this charming ballad about meeting your true love by the Star on the Mountain monument in El Paso, I became convinced that Estevie was set to become the next big thing in música Mexicana.

“Puño de Tierra” by Ariel Camacho

Most people would have picked the Ramón Ayala version of this Antonio Aguilar song about living life to the fullest — “Hay que darle gusto al gusto / la vida pronto se acaba,” which loosely translates to “You have to give in to what brings you joy / life quickly ends” will be on my tombstone — and I seriously considered it, but there’s a certain bittersweetness to Camacho’s rendition. The Sinaloa-born singer and leader of Los Plebes del Rancho died tragically in a car accident in 2015 at the age of 22.

Advertisement

— Fidel Martínez, De Los editorial director

“Que Casualidad” by Ramón Ayala

Ramón Ayala is known as “the King of the Accordion.” His career spans over five decades, and the 78-year-old is still playing shows (you can see him Nov. 27 in Bakersfield at the Mechanics Bank Arena, Theater and Convention Center). “Que Casualidad” is a sweet ballad about a chance encounter with the love of your life.

“Adiós Amor” by Christian Nodal

Christian Nodal’s 2017 rendition of “Adiós Amor” is my go-to karaoke song. Nodal recorded the heartbreak ballad at 17 as his debut single and paved the way for a new era of of música Mexicana, propelling the genre to greater popularity in the U.S. and beyond.

— Martina Ibáñez-Baldor, design director

Advertisement

“Amorcito Corazón” by Pedro Infante

“Amorcito Corazón” by Lupita Infante

The same song by Pedro Infante and his granddaughter Lupita Infante illustrates beautiful contrast, sentiment and tender-hearted performances. Both versions are clearly similar, but they also tell the story of love in varying and spectacular ways. ¡Viva los Infantes!

— Justino Aguila, assistant editor