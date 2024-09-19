Headed to a música Mexicana concert? Here’s where you can get your fit

As música Mexicana continues its reign in popularity, the genre’s fashion has become more fluid than ever.

While mariachi groups still sport the traditional charro suits with long-brimmed sombreros, and banda acts still wear colorful matching suits, artists such as Peso Pluma and Fuerza Regida are looking to hip-hop and its flashy, streetwear looks — including diamond chains, puffer jackets and backward caps.

Others, like Carin León and Grupo Firme, find a balance between the traditional and the contemporary, often combining a tejana hat with a thick, dazzling neck chain.

No matter your style or what look you’re going for, the Los Angeles area abounds with specialty stores and brands to get you outfitted for that next Picolandia party or Junior H concert. Here are 10 options.