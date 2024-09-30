Advertisement
Comic: Leaning on queer family history during uncertain political times

An illustration of two men posing for a photo
(Julio Salgado / For De Los )
By Julio Salgado
As the country is trying to keep up with this year’s election shifts, an artist leans on queer family history to pay homage to the undocumented and queer immigrants that came before us.

I think we can all agree we're living through some bizarre political events.
In times of political chaos, I turn to art. Some of it is reactive art, a response to backward political decisions.
But I've also turned to art that is more reflective. When my tío passed away, he left behind photos from his time in L.A.
My tío was the first gay man I ever met, and undocumented when California was in front of the fight against the undocumented.
On top of that, he witnessed the death of many of his close friends during the AIDS epidemic.
He kept a record of how life as an undocumented gay man still had complexity beyond the circumstances.
My uncle would invite us to dinners with his gay friends. I remember these gatherings offering a glimpse of hope.
It can be dangerous to romanticize the struggles that my uncle and many others went though during that time.
But the photos reminded me of the more nuanced narratives I witnessed in person than the one in the media.
My uncle was dealing with uncertainty but was able to find joy. During the current turmoil, I am trying to do the same.

Julio Salgado (@juliosalgado83) is a digital illustrator based in Long Beach.

