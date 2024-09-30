Comic: Leaning on queer family history during uncertain political times

(Julio Salgado / For De Los )
As the country is trying to keep up with this year’s election shifts, an artist leans on queer family history to pay homage to the undocumented and queer immigrants that came before us.
Julio Salgado (@juliosalgado83) is a digital illustrator based in Long Beach.
