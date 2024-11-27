(Julio Salgado / For De Los )
As a former president makes a comeback to the White House with promises of mass deportations, this undocumented artist couldn’t help but wonder: How does one balance a love life and family responsibilities in a time of mass xenophobia?
Julio Salgado (@juliosalgado83) is a digital illustrator based in Long Beach.
