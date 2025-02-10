10 places creating community for Latinos in Los Angeles

By nature, Los Angeles can be a very lonely place.

Maybe it’s the sprawling landscape, a distrusted public transportation system or a variety of struggles since the COVID shutdown, but meeting people of similar interests and lifestyles can pose a challenge — especially as an adult.

Many Angelenos have turned to weekly run clubs and curated dinner parties as a solution for their solitude. But beyond scheduled times of socialization, there are plenty of Latino-owned businesses, organizations and pop-ups around the city that prioritize being a community hub for local residents.

Whether you are watching a nail-biting soccer match at Distrito Catorce, stopping by Sara’s Market to make your own six-pack or supporting a small-business owner at Midcity Mercado, here are 10 places to get in touch with L.A.’s Latino community and start building a new network of friends.