10 places creating community for Latinos in Los Angeles
By nature, Los Angeles can be a very lonely place.
Maybe it’s the sprawling landscape, a distrusted public transportation system or a variety of struggles since the COVID shutdown, but meeting people of similar interests and lifestyles can pose a challenge — especially as an adult.
Many Angelenos have turned to weekly run clubs and curated dinner parties as a solution for their solitude. But beyond scheduled times of socialization, there are plenty of Latino-owned businesses, organizations and pop-ups around the city that prioritize being a community hub for local residents.
Whether you are watching a nail-biting soccer match at Distrito Catorce, stopping by Sara’s Market to make your own six-pack or supporting a small-business owner at Midcity Mercado, here are 10 places to get in touch with L.A.’s Latino community and start building a new network of friends.
Blvd Mrkt
It features six different vendors, from Cafe Santo’s Oaxacan-inspired coffee menu to Vchos’ modern twist on pupusas and White Rice’s traditional Filipino dishes. People from all over the San Gabriel Valley fill the picnic tables — either stopping by for their weekly brunch or to watch a Dodger game with fellow fans.
Although dining is the market’s focus, organizers at the space plan a variety of free monthly community-driven events like car shows, paint and sip nights, themed flea markets and weekly live Latin music at the market’s bar, Alchemy Craft. Keep an eye on Blvd Mrkt’s Instagram to see what events are coming up.
El Mercado de Los Angeles
Wander through the three-floor building that offers customers a sense of nostalgia or curiosity. Absorb the endless rows of stalls selling Mexican candy, tortilla presses, botas and handmade pottery that are easy to get lost in. If you’re in the mood to browse their selection, chat with one of the many longtime vendors or eat at one of the sit-down restaurants. El Mercadito will always be a place to support a local shopkeeper and feel close to L.A.’s Mexican American history.
Distrito Catorce
Beyond creating a thriving sports community, organizers also celebrate L.A.’s local artist communities through different exhibits like “Cultura on Canvas,” held in the bar.
Sara’s Market
Catering to the store’s longtime regulars and newly curious residents, the Valdes took it a step further by introducing their weekly food pop-up series. Featured on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, they have a rotating list of traveling restaurants that bring their different cuisines to the neighborhood hot spot. Locals often come together to try dishes from Nostalgia Gorditas, Humble Boyz Pizza or Los Dorados before finishing their grocery shopping.
Midcity Mercado
The mercado, located between their mom’s restaurant Mariscos Maria’s and Jasmine Maldonado’s boutique, Persona the Shop, celebrates the intersection between creativity and community. Each month, different POC vendors are highlighted with small-business owners and creatives selling everything from vintage clothes and handmade jewelry to artist prints and ceramic pieces.
In addition to shopping, the market typically hosts a DJ or a live band — creating a lively shopping environment for all attendees. The siblings also have hosted an expansive block party for Dia de Muertos and a Posada holiday drive.
Media Arts Santa Ana (MASA)
Espacio 1839
Beyond a curated selection, the store is known for its community-oriented poetry readings, papel maché mask-making workshops and CaminArte — a monthly art walk that spotlights community vendors.
El Sereno Night Market
Depending on the week and the season, the night market will likely have different themes — from spotlighting only vinyl DJs with “Fuzzless Club” and a Halloween costume contest to its first-ever Cerveza Festival where breweries from all over the city come to share their brews with El Sereno.
Brown Soul Brewing
During the week, there’s a full-service kitchen to compliment the selection of in-house brewed beer.
Boyle Heights Beat
The Latinx experience chronicled
