Advertisement
Filters

Neighborhood

Category

Other

Restaurants

Shopping

Price

Sort by
Showing  Places
Filters
Map
List
Sara Valdes and her husband, Steven owners of Saras Market.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez / De Los; photos by Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times, Christian Regino, Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
De Los

10 places creating community for Latinos in Los Angeles

By Cerys DaviesStaff Writer 

By nature, Los Angeles can be a very lonely place.

Maybe it’s the sprawling landscape, a distrusted public transportation system or a variety of struggles since the COVID shutdown, but meeting people of similar interests and lifestyles can pose a challenge — especially as an adult.

Many Angelenos have turned to weekly run clubs and curated dinner parties as a solution for their solitude. But beyond scheduled times of socialization, there are plenty of Latino-owned businesses, organizations and pop-ups around the city that prioritize being a community hub for local residents.

Whether you are watching a nail-biting soccer match at Distrito Catorce, stopping by Sara’s Market to make your own six-pack or supporting a small-business owner at Midcity Mercado, here are 10 places to get in touch with L.A.’s Latino community and start building a new network of friends.

Showing  Places
Blvd. Market at 6th and Whittier Blvd., in Montebello on Saturday Feb. 17, 2024.
(Raul Roa / De Los)

Blvd Mrkt

Montebello Food hall
By Cerys Davies
Filled with families, friend groups and adventurous eaters, Blvd Mrkt, Montebello’s trendy shipping container food hall nudges patrons to try new foods in an inviting space.

It features six different vendors, from Cafe Santo’s Oaxacan-inspired coffee menu to Vchos’ modern twist on pupusas and White Rice’s traditional Filipino dishes. People from all over the San Gabriel Valley fill the picnic tables — either stopping by for their weekly brunch or to watch a Dodger game with fellow fans.

Although dining is the market’s focus, organizers at the space plan a variety of free monthly community-driven events like car shows, paint and sip nights, themed flea markets and weekly live Latin music at the market’s bar, Alchemy Craft. Keep an eye on Blvd Mrkt’s Instagram to see what events are coming up.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Affectionately dubbed El Mercadito, the historic Boyle Heights shopping center is almost always packed, especially on the weekends.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

El Mercado de Los Angeles

Boyle Heights Shopping Center
By Cerys Davies
Affectionately dubbed El Mercadito, the historic Boyle Heights shopping center is almost always packed, especially on the weekends. As parking attendants guide cars through the overflowing lot and hordes of multi-generational families fill the stairwell, the cultural landmark and the feeling of community is inseparable.

Wander through the three-floor building that offers customers a sense of nostalgia or curiosity. Absorb the endless rows of stalls selling Mexican candy, tortilla presses, botas and handmade pottery that are easy to get lost in. If you’re in the mood to browse their selection, chat with one of the many longtime vendors or eat at one of the sit-down restaurants. El Mercadito will always be a place to support a local shopkeeper and feel close to L.A.’s Mexican American history.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Patrons watch the Dodger game at Distrito Catorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

Distrito Catorce

Boyle Heights Sports Bar
By Cerys Davies
As musicians play in Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Plaza, one of their only competitors are the cheering sports fans down the block at Distrito Catorce. On the night of Dodgers and L.A. Football Club games, the restaurant/bar gets packed with sports fans from all around the city. Some supporters come alone while others arrive in big groups — nonetheless, the entire place erupts when a point is scored. The spot boasts an extensive list of draft beers, and there’s also brunch and dinner on select days from Chef Jonathan Perez of Macheen.

Beyond creating a thriving sports community, organizers also celebrate L.A.’s local artist communities through different exhibits like “Cultura on Canvas,” held in the bar.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
LOS ANGELES, CA- April 1, 2020: Sara and Steven Valdes, owners of Sara's Market.
(Mariah Tauger / Los Angeles Times)

Sara’s Market

East Los Angeles Grocery Store
By Cerys Davies
For over 60 years, residents living around City Terrace in East L.A. have come to Sara’s Market (once Hilda’s Market) for all their mini-mart needs. A decade ago, when Sara Valdes and her husband, Steven, first inherited the family business, they decided to switch up the selection by offering products from local small businesses like pints of Sad Girl Creamery ice cream, craft beer from Norwalk Brewhouse and Tijuana Freddy’s salsa.

Catering to the store’s longtime regulars and newly curious residents, the Valdes took it a step further by introducing their weekly food pop-up series. Featured on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, they have a rotating list of traveling restaurants that bring their different cuisines to the neighborhood hot spot. Locals often come together to try dishes from Nostalgia Gorditas, Humble Boyz Pizza or Los Dorados before finishing their grocery shopping.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
A person dancing at Mid-City Mercado
(Christian Regino / MidCity Mercado)

Midcity Mercado

West Adams Flea Market
By Cerys Davies
This West Adams lot is a regular parking lot on most days. But once a month, siblings Giovanny and Jasmine Maldonado transform the space into Midcity Mercado, a monthly flea market that brings together local artisans and residents.

The mercado, located between their mom’s restaurant Mariscos Maria’s and Jasmine Maldonado’s boutique, Persona the Shop, celebrates the intersection between creativity and community. Each month, different POC vendors are highlighted with small-business owners and creatives selling everything from vintage clothes and handmade jewelry to artist prints and ceramic pieces.

In addition to shopping, the market typically hosts a DJ or a live band — creating a lively shopping environment for all attendees. The siblings also have hosted an expansive block party for Dia de Muertos and a Posada holiday drive.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Kindie rock superstars Alisha Gaddis and Lucky Diaz (l-r) from The Lucky Band perform at the 2024 OC Dia del Nino festival
(Media Arts Santa Ana)

Media Arts Santa Ana (MASA)

Santa Ana Arts
By Cerys Davies
Nonprofit Media Arts Santa Ana focuses on building community around digital media. Also known as MASA, the group hosts panel discussions on documentary and live performance art shows. The aim: to bring digital art to a new generation and create a welcoming space for creatives. For artists, there are free and accessible media classes, networking gatherings and art workshops. Those who like to experience the arts can check out the different craft fairs, art walks and Masarte Gallery exhibits hosted by MASA. Through a partnership with the OC Film Fiesta, the group brings many classic and newly-released feature films to the space like “Boulevard Nights” and “Razon de Ser.”

Read All Read Less
Route Details
Los Angeles, CA - October 16: Items for sale are displayed at Espacio 1839 in Boyle Heights on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. Espacio 1839 is a store for apparel and books representing cultures in Boyle Heights, plus a booth for community radio. (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)
(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

Espacio 1839

Boyle Heights Gift Store
By Cerys Davies
For over a decade, Espacio 1839 has been a gathering space for Boyle Heights creatives. The storefront functions as a platform for community radio, an art gallery and a gift shop. It tailors its selection to the neighborhood — selling bilingual books from publishers like Lil Libros, T-shirts with the Boyle Heights city sign, streetwear-inspired soccer jerseys and various giftable knickknacks. The back area is where local painters and mixed media artists display their work and podcasters and DJs command the Radio Espacio sound booth.

Beyond a curated selection, the store is known for its community-oriented poetry readings, papel maché mask-making workshops and CaminArte — a monthly art walk that spotlights community vendors.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
A vendor smiles and waves at El Sereno Night Market in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.
(Sarahi Apaez / For De Los)

El Sereno Night Market

El Sereno Public market
By Cerys Davies
As dancing crowds gather in front of the stage with micheladas in hand, families share plates of smash burgers and tacos and children color in L.A.-themed coloring sheets, the El Sereno Night Market has become a midweek pick-me-up for many local residents. Every Wednesday night, a small strip of Huntington Drive comes alive with food trucks, small business vendors and live performances from sierreño groups, emcees and eclectic DJs.

Depending on the week and the season, the night market will likely have different themes — from spotlighting only vinyl DJs with “Fuzzless Club” and a Halloween costume contest to its first-ever Cerveza Festival where breweries from all over the city come to share their brews with El Sereno.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement
Hugo Sanchez, left, and Dora Mejia, owners of Brown Soul Brewing Co. Noe Tellez, right, enjoy their signature brews.
(James Carbone / For De Los)

Brown Soul Brewing

South Gate Craft Brewery
By Cerys Davies
Opened in August 2023, Brown Soul Brewing focuses on celebrating Latino culture through its recipes and community programming. Located in South Gate’s historic Tweedy Mile, the newly-renovated brewhouse gets creative with craft beers like its sour No Wey Gose and the hazy IPA Jugito. The Southeast L.A. destination also hosts música Mexicana-themed paint and sip nights where participants paint portraits of Chalino Sanchez and Vicente Fernandez, weekly Sunday brunches with beermosas and even live bands who turn the space into a full-fledged party.

During the week, there’s a full-service kitchen to compliment the selection of in-house brewed beer.
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Boyle Heights Beat
(Jacqueline Ramirez)

Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Nonprofit
For almost 15 years, the Boyle Heights Beat has served the Eastside neighborhood by providing “news by and for the community.” Focusing on stories on the neighborhood level and community engagement events, the nonprofit news organization offers a coveted high school internship program where local teens are trained to be professional journalists and tell stories out of their community. The paper aims to help foster a real sense of community — from running news stories daily online to airing podcasts and hosting community listening session — that reflects the history and cultural richness of L.A.’s Eastside neighborhoods through news.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement