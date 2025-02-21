Pupusas and punta: Ambiente Central brings L.A.’s Central Americans together

On a recent Saturday, a boisterous crowd of families, friends and lovers danced together to cumbias, reggaeton and merengue at High Tide, a bar and music venue downtown. Suddenly everyone went silent as a commanding voice echoed through the dance floor, telling people to get closer to the stage. A flurry of punta-style drums rang out and the crowd’s excitement was resurrected. A circle of dancers at the front of the venue formed. As the beat quickened, people of all ages moved their hips to the drums and were eager to jump on stage.

This is Ambiente Central. A monthly event where L.A.’s Central Americans can embrace their heritage and connect with the community in a party setting. Hosted at High Tide, the event celebrates different elements of Central American culture — from the mixture of live music to freshly made pupusas and perreo dancing.

(Ringo Chiu / For De Los)

Ambiente Central is known for its variety of music, inspired by the playlists of backyard family parties. Julianna Aguirre Martinez, who helped create the event, often hears stories of attendees feeling as if they are transported to their childhood when their families would dance the night away.

“These sounds are something that we were raised with and we still keep them close to us to this day. There’s a lot of people who were raised with these same sounds, but at a certain point, they might have grown distant to them,” said Martinez. “Those feelings of nostalgia are something that we wanted to highlight and bring to the forefront given that a lot of our sounds come from Central America.”

Henrry Abarca, one of the party’s main DJs, also helped start the event. He is known for mixing oldies with more current hits. Throughout his set, he often shouts out various Central American countries and gets excited cheers in response.

Inside and outside, groups of friends, romantic partners, parents with their children and siblings gather in small circles to dance with each other.

“When we first started, our age demographic was mainly the younger generation. We wanted to provide a space for young Central Americans born in L.A. to be able to meet other young people like themselves,” said Martinez. “But given the fact that we also want it to feel like a family party, people have started coming with their families.”

Stephanie and Wendy Ariaga came to Ambiente Central ready to represent Honduras. Stephanie Ariaga wore a blue tube top emblazoned with the country’s name and a blue and white sash with stars — representing the country’s flag.

“It’s really rewarding to come here because other people share the same feeling about the music. So when I show up I don’t have to keep to myself. I love the way [the DJs] bring up the old school and new reggaeton. It makes the perreo better,” said Wendy Ariaga.

(Ringo Chiu / For De Los )

Arnol Guity Martinez, founder of Garifunarobics, said he is excited to have a space where he can represent the Garifuna culture by playing live punta music. The Garifuna people, who are of mixed Indigenous and African descent, are credited with the creation of punta music — a traditional style of music consisting of rhythmic drums and chants.

“A lot of people hear punta music, but don’t really connect the Garifuna culture to its origin and history. That’s when I come along and help provide a judgment-free space where people can embrace the culture while also getting some education about it,” said Guity Martinez.

He says some of the most memorable moments of his performances are when he sees someone let loose and start dancing. He always tries to get the crowd to move as in sync as possible.

Tony Escoto found himself at the front of the crowd during the Garifuna performance. Light on his feet, he was jumping and shaking his hips in front of each of the drummers.

“There are a few Central American spots in L.A., but they cater to past generations like our parents or grandparents. It’s really cool to see people our age having our own party. We are all tropical people. It’s so beautiful we get to have our own spot like this,” said Escoto.

Outside the main dance floor, a doorway leads to a patio area where the partygoers dance and eat traditional Central American dishes.

(Ringo Chiu / For De Los)

Pupusas with a Purpose, a social enterprise program hosted by the nonprofit organization Academia de Futbol Juvenil Amatense (AFJA), offers up Central American classics: pupusas, baledas, platanos, casamiento and a few other rotating entrees.

“A lot of people associate Latinos in L.A. with Mexican food. But, Salvadorans are quickly next in line,” said Steven Cruz, founder of AFJA. “People always think of after-hours food as tacos or pizza. But a pupusa kind of blends the two. It’s a cheesy pocket with yummy good stuff that feels good to eat when you’ve been out with your friends drinking.”

The proceeds from the stand help raise money for AFJA’s youth sports programs and education fund. The organization is focused on providing cost-free soccer academies in countries like El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras and Panama. In L.A., they work with professional sports teams to host youth sports clinics.

(Ringo Chiu / For De Los)

“We are fortunate to live in L.A. and be able to have access to good pupusas. But coming here and being able to order casamientos and platanos fritos at a bar is different. It feels good to be represented,” said Yvette Monsun, a regular attendee of Ambiente Central.

While serving up orders to the consistent flow of customers, Cruz says he feels a bit of envy toward them.

“I wish this existed when I was their age. When I was young, I would go to Latin club nights and it was always Mexican banda music. There was never a carved out space for Central American music,” said Cruz. “All of us know these songs because it’s what we grew up listening to at family parties, but have never heard them in a club setting before this.”

Having recently celebrated their first anniversary last July, Ambiente Central is looking to expand its events beyond partying.

“We want to start doing more daytime activities like a Central American food market or educational workshops where people come to speak. It’s important to acknowledge the things that are going on in Central America and figure out how we’re able to shed a light on it and educate people,” said Martinez.