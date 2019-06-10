The Manufactory: A new culinary anchor in the Arts District

In the Alameda Supper Club, which has its own scaled-down, foyer-like entrance, Sheth took a different tack compared to the public, humming energy of the Manufactory. A tour of Bianco’s restaurants in Phoenix helped set the tone. “Chris is an eclectic vintage furniture collector,” Sheth says, which in part accounts for the mix-and-match method of seating and tables (mostly custom), as well as contrasting tiles, such as the matte gray hexagonal floor tiles that are juxtaposed with a glossy Heath Ceramics caramel-colored tile behind the bar. The supper club’s private dining room houses a collection of oil paintings by Bianco’s father, a long vintage dining table and wainscoting that together evoke a personal refuge more than a slick restaurant helmed by James Beard Award-winning chefs. “We built the framework, and this was a bit of a playground for him,” Sheth says about Bianco’s involvement. Pendants from Vancouver-based ANDlight complement mellow lavender walls.