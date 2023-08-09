Actors & Writers

Learn which jobs are impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which movies and TV shows have shut down and where actors can get help.
As the contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires, a strike has been called.
Latest
‘We can’t pay our rent.’ Actors on the picket line reveal harsh reality of trying to make it in Hollywood
Four actors on why they’re striking and the struggle to maintain a middle-class living in today’s Hollywood.
Screenwriters have been walking picket lines since May 2, and there’s currently no end in sight. Actors also stopped work in mid-July, part of Los Angeles’ summer of labor strife.
What’s happening now feels different. There’s a level of cross-union support across radically different workplaces, along with a knowledge of one another’s respective struggles, that I’ve never seen, or frankly ever thought possible.
Billy Porter of ‘Pose’ says he has to sell his house in order to deal with the financial repercussions of the ongoing Hollywood strikes.
Visual effects workers at Marvel Studios have filed for a union election, in a first for their industry. A majority of workers said they want to be represented by IATSE.
South Korean actors in Netflix originals want better pay. The company refuses to meet with their union
Netflix has provided immense opportunity for South Korean actors — but just for those at the top. The company declines to meet with the actors’ union.
WGA and the studios met on Friday for the first time in three months, but there are diminished expectations on either side of a breakthrough that would resolve the months long strike.
SAG-AFTRA approved side agreements allowing more than 100 independent film projects and series to move forward amid the strike, but the deals have spurred debate.
As the actors’ strike continues, SAG-AFTRA Foundation announced it has raised more than $15 million in the last three weeks for its emergency assistance program.
Amid a pair of Hollywood strikes that have found screenwriters and actors questioning the rise of artificial intelligence, studios and streaming companies are bulking up on AI staff.
The Writers Guild of America said it will meet with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers on Friday to discuss resuming negotiations.