Actors & Writers
LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: SAG-AFTRA and Writers Guild of America members take to the picket line outside Netflix in Los Angeles, CA on Friday, July 14, 2023. Actors join striking writers who have been on the picket lines since the beginning of May. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

What to know about the SAG-AFTRA actors’ strike

Learn which jobs are impacted by the SAG-AFTRA strike, which movies and TV shows have shut down and where actors can get help.

Los Angeles, CA - May 02: Striking Writers Guild of America workers picket outside the Sunset Bronson Studios on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. Los Angeles on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Writers’ strike: What’s at stake and how it could disrupt Hollywood

As the contract between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers expires, a strike has been called.

Latest

