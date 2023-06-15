Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will never be dead to each other
Follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Hi! It’s Yvonne Villarreal, television writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.
Get your tissues ready: In this week’s episode, I spoke with the two women behind my one of my favorite female friendships on TV, “Dead to Me” stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Our conversation was an emotional and hilarious ride.
Applegate and Cardellini laugh, sob and keep interrupting each other — and me. They describe why they love each other and ponder the possibility of working together again. They also discuss the importance of flawed mom characters and recall how they were allowed to improvise lines until things got way too weird.
Well, now you’re stuck with me for the rest of your life.
— Linda Cardellini
Thank God.
— Christina Applegate
Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com, where you can also read the full transcript. We have a YouTube channel, too!
Can't get enough about awards season?
For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus, and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter.
If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times.
Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com.
From the Oscars to the Emmys.
Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.