Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini will never be dead to each other

Hi! It’s Yvonne Villarreal, television writer for The Times and co-host of “The Envelope” podcast.

Get your tissues ready: In this week’s episode, I spoke with the two women behind my one of my favorite female friendships on TV, “Dead to Me” stars Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. Our conversation was an emotional and hilarious ride.

Advertisement

(Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

Applegate and Cardellini laugh, sob and keep interrupting each other — and me. They describe why they love each other and ponder the possibility of working together again. They also discuss the importance of flawed mom characters and recall how they were allowed to improvise lines until things got way too weird.

Well, now you’re stuck with me for the rest of your life. — Linda Cardellini

Thank God. — Christina Applegate

Listen now wherever you get your podcasts or on latimes.com , where you can also read the full transcript. We have a YouTube channel, too!