The stakes at the center of the Hollywood strike

For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus , and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter . If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times . Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com .

Can't get enough about awards season?

The Emmy Awards ceremony is postponed, and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue. So today, we’re dedicating an episode to discuss the stakes of the protests that have caused Hollywood to hit pause. Film reporter Josh Rottenberg helps us to break it all down, then Sarah Ramos, an actor and member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, explains one of the issues at the center of the strike: self-tapes.

Hello! It’s Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal, hosts of “The Envelope” podcast.

Newsletter From the Oscars to the Emmys.

Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.