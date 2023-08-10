Advertisement
The stakes at the center of the Hollywood strike

By Mark Olsen
Yvonne Villarreal
Hello! It’s Mark Olsen and Yvonne Villarreal, hosts of “The Envelope” podcast.

The Emmy Awards ceremony is postponed, and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes continue. So today, we’re dedicating an episode to discuss the stakes of the protests that have caused Hollywood to hit pause. Film reporter Josh Rottenberg helps us to break it all down, then Sarah Ramos, an actor and member of the SAG-AFTRA negotiating committee, explains one of the issues at the center of the strike: self-tapes.

(Anne Cusack/Los Angeles Times)

