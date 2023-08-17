Lisa Vanderpump and Alex Baskin on Scandoval, VPR spinoffs and Emmy nods

For more, follow us on Twitter at @villarrealy and @IndieFocus , and for a deeper dive into the best new movies, get Mark’s weekly Indie Focus newsletter . If you’re enjoying this newsletter, please consider subscribing to The Times . Feedback? We’d love to hear from you. Email us at awards@latimes.com .

Can't get enough about awards season?

As a diehard Bravo fan, few things bring me more joy than discussing the drama of “Vanderpump Rules.” On this week’s episode, I got to do just that with Lisa Vanderpump and Alex Baskin. The pair joined me to talk about chasing “Scandoval” in real time, the show’s first Emmy noms and an upcoming spinoff series. I also got their takes regarding Bethenny Frankel’s statement that reality stars deserve residuals.

Hi there! I’m Yvonne Villarreal, TV writer for The Times and “The Envelope” podcast co-host.

Newsletter From the Oscars to the Emmys.

Get the Envelope newsletter for exclusive awards season coverage, behind-the-scenes stories from the Envelope podcast and columnist Glenn Whipp’s must-read analysis.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.