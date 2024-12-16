How many Oscar nominees are at this roundtable?

After decorating your Christmas tree, would you take everything down, box it all up and start over again just because you saw “Wicked” and decided that your tree needed to align with the movie, right down to homemade Elphaba and Glinda tree toppers? That’s what Kristen Bell did, and, dear Oz, I’m really starting to feel like “Wicked” is going to win the Oscar for best picture.

I’m Glenn Whipp, columnist for the Los Angeles Times, host of The Envelope’s Monday newsletter and a firm believer that once the holiday decorations are up, there’s no way they’re coming down until after the New Year.

How many Oscar nominees are in this actors roundtable?

It’s that time of year. The most wonderful time? Well, I’ll leave that up to you. But actors are talking up their awards contenders, and The Times’ annual Envelope Actors Roundtable gathered Colman Domingo, Peter Sarsgaard, Adrien Brody, Kieran Culkin, Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong to discuss their movies, their craft and, yes, “Succession,” as three of the participants starred on that show. (You do remember Brody’s guest spot, right? I’m asking because, initially, Brody didn’t.)

Can you guess which actor said this quote about auditions?

“I had a manager once who told me, ‘You know, you seem desperate. That’s why you’re not getting it: You seem desperate.’ And I said, ‘I am desperate.’ This is like we’re fighting for our lives trying to do this thing.”

C’mon. You know. Can’t you just hear Kendall Roy’s anxiety and self-doubt pouring through? It feels like it’s time for a “Succession” rewatch. I’d recommend it. But check out the roundtable first. It’ll put you in the mood.

Actors Peter Sarsgaard, Kieran Culkin, Sebastian Stan, Colman Domingo, Adrien Brody and Jeremy Strong, clockwise from left, gathered to talk with The Envelope about their current films, early auditions and the motivating fear factor. (Christina House/Los Angeles Times)

Have you watched ‘His Three Daughers’ yet?

The other night at a screening I was sitting next to a woman who’s voting on the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations this year. What have you seen, I asked. Because I always pose that question. She ran through a handful of movies (she and her kids loved “Saturday Night”) and finished by telling me that she started watching “His Three Daughters” but stopped because it was too heavy.

Doesn’t a movie about adult sisters keeping vigil with their dying father while navigating the way that they relate to each other strike you as the perfect holiday film? No? You mean, you don’t think about dying all the time?

I feel like I’m not doing a good job of convincing you to look for “His Three Daughters” on Netflix and view it this week. Perhaps Tim Grierson’s interview with the three stars of the movie — Natasha Lyonne, Elizabeth Olsen and Carrie Coon — might do the trick. They’re all so good in this bittersweet, profound film, a movie my pal Robert Abele raved about in his review for The Times a while back.

“I think about death every single day,” Coon told Tim.

“Yeah, there’s so many other things I’d rather not do on camera than talk and have difficult conversations and be emotional,” added Olsen. “There’s so many other things we are asked — and I will continue to do — that are just awful. But I actually didn’t feel [bothered] one day or even one page on this.”

“I feel like it prepares the way,” Coon responds. “That’s the wonderful invitation of being an actor. I have not lost my parents — [making this movie] is not bad practice. Your brain doesn’t know the difference, in a way.”

If my parents were still around, I’d love to watch “His Three Daughters” with them. It’d open up so many conversations — conversations we never had, but I wish we did.

Now if that can’t convince you to see the movie, I’m fresh out of ideas.

Talk to you again on Friday.

Elizabeth Olsen, Carrie Coon and Natasha Lyonne in “His Three Daughters.” (TIFF)

