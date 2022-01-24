What genius looks like in ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Underneath the stirring story of “Tick, Tick … Boom!” which illuminates the life of Jonathan Larson, the creator of the Broadway hit “Rent,” there’s an inspirational tale of undying hope. “It’s a story of a dreamer and someone who doesn’t give up no matter what,” says cinematographer Alice Brooks, who photographed the visceral imagery alongside director Lin-Manuel Miranda. When Jonathan (played by Andrew Garfield) finally catches his big break and is asked to present his musical “Superbia” there’s just one problem: It’s not finished. Escaping his cramped New York apartment for a swim to clear his head, he has an epiphany and figures out the missing pieces to the puzzle. Illustrating his melodious thoughts on screen are a number of musical notes that appear on the pool bottom as if sheet music was flowing from his mind and lyrics begin to float around his head.
“It’s a visual demonstration of a singular moment of genius for Jonathan,” says Brooks. “He’s finally at peace with his music and there’s this complete joy and excitement that he can go write it.”
