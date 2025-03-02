2025 Academy Awards: Full coverage

Oscars 2025: Final predictions for all 23 categories

Gravity has been defied and social media accounts deleted. Comeback stories have been heralded and our AI robot overlords have been held at bay — for now.

An intermission? Yes, please! A final curtain? Even better!

The 97th Academy Awards arrive Sunday after an awards season full of wild momentum swings, online trolling and internecine whisper campaigns that almost made me long for the day when Harvey Weinstein would personally take me to a movie theater just so I’d know how much people loved “Chocolat.”

Almost.