2025 Academy Awards: Full coverage

What roads will be closed leading up to the Oscars? Here’s the list
It’s almost time for film’s biggest night.
The 97th Academy Awards will be held this Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, where Hollywood’s biggest stars will celebrate this awards season’s best performances and films.
Oscars 2025: Final predictions for all 23 categories
Gravity has been defied and social media accounts deleted. Comeback stories have been heralded and our AI robot overlords have been held at bay — for now.
An intermission? Yes, please! A final curtain? Even better!
The 97th Academy Awards arrive Sunday after an awards season full of wild momentum swings, online trolling and internecine whisper campaigns that almost made me long for the day when Harvey Weinstein would personally take me to a movie theater just so I’d know how much people loved “Chocolat.”
Almost.
2025 Oscar nominations list
The wait is over — nominations for the 97th Academy Awards have been announced.
As expected, “Emilia Pérez” led the field with 13 nominations on Thursday morning, including best picture, lead actress (Karla Sofía Gascón), supporting actress (Zoe Saldaña) and directing (Jacques Audiard). Gascón, who stars as the eponymous cartel boss who undergoes gender-affirming surgery, made history as the first out trans woman nominated in an acting category.
How to watch the 2025 Oscars and everything else you need to know
The 2025 awards season is (finally) approaching its end.
The 97th Academy Awards will be held Sunday at the Dolby Theatre, where Hollywood’s biggest stars will assemble to celebrate this awards cycle’s best films and performances one last time.