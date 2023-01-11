Here’s the full list of 2023 Screen Actors Guild Award nominations
The Screen Actors Guild has announced the nominees for the 2023 SAG Awards.
On Wednesday, “Emily in Paris” star Ashley Park and “The White Lotus” star Haley Lu Richardson teamed up to reveal this year’s nominees in more than a dozen categories spanning television and film. The nominations announcement was streamed live on the SAG Awards Instagram page.
The 29th SAG Awards will take place Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. Unlike previous years, the ceremony will not air on TNT and TBS. Instead, Netflix will stream the show on its YouTube channel starting at 5 p.m. Pacific. The entertainment giant has also agreed to stream future SAG Awards via the Netflix app beginning in 2024.
The final voting window for this year’s SAG Awards will open Jan. 18 and close Feb. 24 at 12 p.m. Pacific time. Below is a full list of the nominees.
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a television movie or limited series
Emily Blunt, “The English”
Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”
Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”
Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Steve Carell, “The Patient”
Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”
Sam Elliott, “1883”
Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”
Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”
Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”
Jean Smart, “Hacks”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series
Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”
Bill Hader, “Barry”
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
“Abbott Elementary”
“Barry”
“The Bear”
“Hacks”
“Only Murders in the Building”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”
Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”
Julia Garner, “Ozark”
Laura Linney, “Ozark”
Zendaya, “Euphoria”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series
Jonathan Banks, “Better Call Saul”
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”
Adam Scott, “Severance”
Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series
“Better Call Saul”
“The Crown”
“Ozark”
“Severance”
“The White Lotus”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role
Paul Dano, “The Fabelmans”
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Eddie Redmayne, “The Good Nurse”
Outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Viola Davis, “The Woman King”
Danielle Deadwyler, “Till”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Billy Nighy, “Living”
Adam Sandler, “Hustle”
Outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Women Talking”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“The Woman King”
Outstanding action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series
“Andor”
“The Boys”
“House of the Dragon”
“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”
“Stranger Things”
