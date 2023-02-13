These first-time nominees are over 50, and their work is more vital than ever

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

Supporting actress nominee

First time doing this in a role: “I relaxed. That’s the one thing I needed to do in playing [IRS agent Deirdre Beaubeirdre]. I had to relax all the muscles in my body so I could create her physicality. Most people, we walk around very clenched. I wanted Deirdre to not be clenched, and that required me to let go, to release muscles and vanity so I could inhabit this lonely, forgotten woman.”

Snapshot moment: “When I was shooting ‘Halloween 2018,’ there was a scene where my character, Laurie Strode, is alone in a truck reliving the trauma and horror of the last 40 years. It was at night, the middle of nowhere, and my last day of filming. When I walked onto the set, the entire crew was standing silently with their hands behind their backs and they were all wearing name tags that said, ‘We are Laurie Strode.’ I will never forget that moment.”

Advice: “I’ve been doing this since I was 19, so this comes from experience: Show up early and stay late. Be prepared. Never leave the set if you can. Let people know that you are grateful. Write thank you notes. Reach out after work. Volunteer for any job needed. Be hungry. Most of all, be kind. Understand that this industry is a collaborative group effort. Any actor standing up on that stage clutching a shiny thing is standing there in solidarity with hundreds of other people who did their jobs.”

Have the courage to battle past obstacles, Brendan Fraser advises young actors. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)