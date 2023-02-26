The best red carpet looks from the 2023 SAG Awards

The Screen Actors Guild will present its 29th SAG Awards on Sunday at L.A.'s Fairmont Century Plaza, and The Times is there (and here, at home, watching on YouTube) in force. From the best of
the nominees’ red carpet looks to the biggest moments of the ceremony, we were on hand to capture the night in pictures. Here are some of our favorite images of from the event.
“The White Lotus” star Will Sharpe.
(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)
“Better Call Saul’s” Rhea Seehorn.
Katharine Ross and Sam Elliott.
“Severance’s” Patricia Arquette.
Kathryn Newton arrives at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26th, 2023.
Haley Lu Richardson arrives at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Award, held at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on February 26, 2023
“Access Hollywood” correspondent Zuri Hall.
“The Bear’s” Matty Matheson.
“The White Lotus’” Adam DiMarco.
“Marcel the Shell with Shoes” on writer, producer and vocal actor Jenny Slate.
Jamie Lee Curtis, star of “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”
Cara Delevingne stars in “Only Murders in the Building” since Season 2.
“Hacks” and “Queer as Folk” star Johnny Sibilly.
