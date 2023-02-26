Advertisement
Awards

All the 2023 SAG Awards winners: Live updates

Screen Actors Guild Awards statuettes.
(Matt Sayles / Invision/AP)
By Jevon PhillipsMultiplatform Editor 
The Screen Actors Guild will announce the winners of the 2023 SAG Awards starting at 5 p.m. PT Sunday at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

Netflix will stream the show on its YouTube channel — a departure from previous years, which saw the ceremony air on TNT and TBS — before hosting the awards on its main platform beginning in 2024.

That partnership, coupled with the Golden Globes’ fall from grace, has been a boon to those who support raising the profile of the SAG Awards. Plus, with actors comprising the largest branch in the film academy, the SAG Awards have been a good indicator of success at the Oscars.

Follow along here throughout the night to see which film and TV performances take the top prizes.

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a motion picture

“Top Gun: Maverick” | WINNER
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“The Woman King”

Action performance by a stunt ensemble in a television series

“Stranger Things” | WINNER
“Andor”
“The Boys”
“House of the Dragon”
“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”

