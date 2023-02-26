Producers Guild honors ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ as top film of the year

The Producers Guild of America announced the winners of its 34th PGA Awards on Saturday night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” taking the guild’s top movie honors, the Darryl F. Zanuck Award.

The group’s choice has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the best picture Oscar, with last year’s pick of “CODA” and the previous winner “Nomadland” as the latest examples to go on and win the Academy Award.

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” took the animated film honors, while “Navalny” was awarded the top documentary prize. In the television section, “The White Lotus” and “The Bear” topped the drama and comedy series categories, respectively.

The nonprofit organization has more than 8,000 members and last year elected Stephanie Allain, a former executive at 20th Century Fox and Columbia Pictures, as president alongside former Paramount Pictures President Donald De Line. Allain is the first woman of color to hold the position.

The complete list of winners is below.

Darryl F. Zanuck Award — theatrical motion picture

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” | Winner

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“Tár”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Whale”

Animated theatrical motion picture

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” | Winner

“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Norman Felton Award — episodic television, drama

“The White Lotus” | Winner

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

Danny Thomas Award — episodic television, comedy

“The Bear” | Winner

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

David L. Wolper Award — limited or anthology series television

“The Dropout” | Winner

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Inventing Anna”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Pam & Tommy”

Televised or streamed motion picture

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” | Winner

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Pinocchio”

“Prey”

Non-fiction television

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” | Winner

“30 for 30”

“60 Minutes”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

Sports program

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” (special) | Winner

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (Season 4)

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions” (Season 17)

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers” (Season 1)

“McEnroe” (special)

Children’s program

“Sesame Street” (Season 52) | Winner

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” (Season 1)

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Season 2)

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown” (special)

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant” (Season 1)

Short-form program

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question” (Season 2) | Winner

“Better Call Saul: Filmmaker Training” (Season 4)

“Love, Death + Robots” (Season 3)

“Sesame Street’s #ComingTogether Word of the Day” (Season 1)

“Tales of the Jedi” (Season 1)

Live entertainment, variety, sketch, stand-up & talk television

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” | Winner

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Game & competition television

“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” | Winner

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 7”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Documentary motion pictures

“Navalny” | Winner

“All That Breathes”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Nothing Compares”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

Innovation Award

“Stay Alive, My Son”

Stanley Kramer Award

“Till”

Milestone Award

Michael DeLuca, Pamela Abdy

David O. Selznick Achievement Award

Tom Cruise