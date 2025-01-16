‘Anora,’ ‘The Substance’ and ‘Wicked’ among 2025 Producers Guild Awards nominees

Mikey Madison and Mark Eydelshteyn in the movie “Anora.”

The Oscar race for best picture came into clarity as the Producers Guild of America announced its nominees for the Darryl F. Zanuck Award, revealed on Thursday morning. Such widely predicted nominees as “Emilia Pérez” and “The Brutalist” were confirmed in the bracket of 10 features (full results below), as were titles with less certain prospects until now, including “September 5” and “The Substance.”

A historically accurate precursor of the Oscars’ ultimate winner, the PGA Awards have named the future best picture 16 out of the last 21 times. More significantly, last year’s PGA nominees were a 100% match with the 10 nominees for the Academy Award.

The Producers Guild of America’s ceremony will name the winners of its film and TV categories on Feb. 8 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Century City.

See the full list of nominees below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“September 5”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

“Bad Sisters”

“The Diplomat”

“Fallout”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Baby Reindeer”

“FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Carry On”

“The Greatest Night in Pop”

“The Killer”

“Rebel Ridge”

“Unfrosted”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30”

“Conan O’Brien Must Go”

“The Jinx — Part Two”

“STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces”

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“Ali Wong: Single Lady”

“The Daily Show”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Traitors”

“The Voice”

