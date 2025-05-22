2025 Emmy predictions: best limited series

This race is widely seen as a runaway for the two top contenders, and the panel agrees: “Adolescence” and “The Penguin” are the only two to appear on all ballots.

“Another year, another Netflix limited series from England that arrives seemingly out of nowhere to dazzle critics and push viewership numbers through the roof,” says Glenn Whipp of “Adolescence.” Lorraine Ali calls “Netflix’s one-continuous-shot drama about a family’s trauma around a teenage murder” “the show to beat.” Matt Roush says it “[dominates] the field, making an instant star of the remarkable teenage newcomer Owen Cooper.”

In the Bat-villain’s corner, Tracy Brown writes, “My favorite of the year remains ‘The Penguin.’ That’s mostly for Cristin Milioti’s scene-stealing turn as Gotham’s forgotten mob-boss daughter who grows increasingly unhinged.”

Trey Mangum, like several of his fellow Buzzards, likens the “Adolescence” wave to the attention Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” garnered and likes “Penguin’s” chances, but ponders, “Maybe I’m one of the few who think ‘Presumed Innocent’ could take it as well.”

“Dope Thief” and “Dying for Sex” get the next most praise in general from the panelists, including more enthusiastic recognition for their lead performers than for the series themselves. Perhaps the most surprising in the lukewarmness of its support is “Disclaimer,” falling outside the top five despite the pedigree of Oscar-winning writer-director Alfonso Cuarón and actors Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.

And, ahem, Kristen Baldwin would like a word: “[Climbs up on soapbox, raises megaphone] ‘La Máquina’ … needs to be part of the Emmys conversation!”

1. “Adolescence”

2. “The Penguin”

3. “Dope Thief”

4. “Say Nothing”

5. “Dying for Sex”

6. “Presumed Innocent”

7. “La Máquina”

8. (tie) “Disclaimer”

8. (tie) “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Los Angeles Times Lorraine Ali 1. (tie) “Adolescence”

1. (tie) “The Penguin”

3. “Dope Thief”

4. (tie) “Disclaimer”

4. (tie) “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”



“Just when you thought DC couldn’t get any darker, HBO goes there with ‘The Penguin,’ a stealthy and original drama about one of Gotham’s more colorful criminals. But the show to beat will be ‘Adolescence,’ Netflix’s one-continuous-shot drama about a family’s trauma around a teenage murder.” Entertainment Weekly Kristen Baldwin 1. “Adolescence”

2. “The Penguin”

3. “La Máquina”

4. “Dying for Sex”

5. “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”



“[Climbs up on soapbox, raises megaphone] ‘La Máquina’ — a darkly funny and wonderfully surreal Spanish-language series starring Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal as best friends caught up in the sinister underworld of boxing — needs to be part of the Emmys conversation!” Los Angeles Times Tracy Brown 1. “The Penguin”

2. “Dope Thief”

3. “Say Nothing”

4. “Adolescence”

5. “American Primeval”



“As always, this is one of the tougher categories to whittle down, but my favorite of the year remains ‘The Penguin.’ That’s mostly for Cristin Milioti’s scene-stealing turn as Gotham’s forgotten mob-boss daughter who grows increasingly unhinged as she fights for control of her family’s criminal empire.”