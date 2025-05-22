2025 Emmy predictions: best limited series

-
This race is widely seen as a runaway for the two top contenders, and the panel agrees: “Adolescence” and “The Penguin” are the only two to appear on all ballots.
“Another year, another Netflix limited series from England that arrives seemingly out of nowhere to dazzle critics and push viewership numbers through the roof,” says Glenn Whipp of “Adolescence.” Lorraine Ali calls “Netflix’s one-continuous-shot drama about a family’s trauma around a teenage murder” “the show to beat.” Matt Roush says it “[dominates] the field, making an instant star of the remarkable teenage newcomer Owen Cooper.”
In the Bat-villain’s corner, Tracy Brown writes, “My favorite of the year remains ‘The Penguin.’ That’s mostly for Cristin Milioti’s scene-stealing turn as Gotham’s forgotten mob-boss daughter who grows increasingly unhinged.”
Trey Mangum, like several of his fellow Buzzards, likens the “Adolescence” wave to the attention Netflix’s “Baby Reindeer” garnered and likes “Penguin’s” chances, but ponders, “Maybe I’m one of the few who think ‘Presumed Innocent’ could take it as well.”
“Dope Thief” and “Dying for Sex” get the next most praise in general from the panelists, including more enthusiastic recognition for their lead performers than for the series themselves. Perhaps the most surprising in the lukewarmness of its support is “Disclaimer,” falling outside the top five despite the pedigree of Oscar-winning writer-director Alfonso Cuarón and actors Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline.
And, ahem, Kristen Baldwin would like a word: “[Climbs up on soapbox, raises megaphone] ‘La Máquina’ … needs to be part of the Emmys conversation!”
1. “Adolescence”
2. “The Penguin”
3. “Dope Thief”
4. “Say Nothing”
5. “Dying for Sex”
6. “Presumed Innocent”
7. “La Máquina”
8. (tie) “Disclaimer”
8. (tie) “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
Los Angeles Times
Lorraine Ali
1. (tie) “Adolescence”
1. (tie) “The Penguin”
3. “Dope Thief”
4. (tie) “Disclaimer”
4. (tie) “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“Just when you thought DC couldn’t get any darker, HBO goes there with ‘The Penguin,’ a stealthy and original drama about one of Gotham’s more colorful criminals. But the show to beat will be ‘Adolescence,’ Netflix’s one-continuous-shot drama about a family’s trauma around a teenage murder.”
Entertainment Weekly
Kristen Baldwin
1. “Adolescence”
2. “The Penguin”
3. “La Máquina”
4. “Dying for Sex”
5. “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”
“[Climbs up on soapbox, raises megaphone] ‘La Máquina’ — a darkly funny and wonderfully surreal Spanish-language series starring Diego Luna and Gael García Bernal as best friends caught up in the sinister underworld of boxing — needs to be part of the Emmys conversation!”
Los Angeles Times
Tracy Brown
1. “The Penguin”
2. “Dope Thief”
3. “Say Nothing”
4. “Adolescence”
5. “American Primeval”
“As always, this is one of the tougher categories to whittle down, but my favorite of the year remains ‘The Penguin.’ That’s mostly for Cristin Milioti’s scene-stealing turn as Gotham’s forgotten mob-boss daughter who grows increasingly unhinged as she fights for control of her family’s criminal empire.”
Shadow and Act
Trey Mangum
1. “Adolescence”
2. “Presumed Innocent”
3. “The Penguin”
4. “American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez”
5. “Dope Thief”
“‘Adolescence’ is definitely the most buzzy of the category; I’d liken it to ‘Baby Reindeer’ from last year. I think it’s a sure bet here, though ‘The Penguin’ could easily upset. Maybe I’m one of the few who think ‘Presumed Innocent’ could take it as well.”
TV Guide
Matt Roush
1. “Adolescence”
2. “The Penguin”
3. “Say Nothing”
4. “Dying for Sex”
5. “Disclaimer”
“Netflix once again has this coveted and competitive category in the bag, with the blistering ‘Adolescence’ dominating the field, making an instant star of the remarkable teenage newcomer Owen Cooper. HBO’s dark origin story of ‘The Penguin’ likewise exceeded expectations, transcending its comic-book roots.”
Los Angeles Times
Glenn Whipp
1. “Adolescence”
2. “The Penguin”
3. “Dying for Sex”
4. “Say Nothing”
5. “Dope Thief”
“Another year, another Netflix limited series from England that arrives seemingly out of nowhere to dazzle critics and push viewership numbers through the roof. ‘Baby Reindeer’ took the Emmy in 2024 and kept on winning through the SAG Awards this year. Expect ‘Adolescence’ to embark on a similar run.”
