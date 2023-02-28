How this costume designer created looks for a multiverse of wild characters

What does one wear when the fate of the infinite multiverse is at stake? If you’re “Everything Everywhere All at Once” costume designer Shirley Kurata, you prepare for everything and make a wardrobe that’s a battle-ready homage to cartoony couture, the king of rock ’n’ roll, anime and also the practical, no-nonsense garb favored by Asian grandmas and IRS workers alike.

Kurata earned her first Academy Award nomination for a film that demands character-building realism, sci-fi fantasy and vintage Hong Kong action movie style. The Los Feliz resident can trace her achievement to her substantial experience as a fashion stylist for music videos and brands such as Rodarte and Kenzo, her years in the costume department for feature films and television and her ability “to stretch a dollar.” Kurata ultimately sourced from her stylist’s kit, Elie Saab’s evening gown collection, deadstock in Chinatown shops and manufacturers in China to create the universe- and time-jumping wardrobe.

When she first spoke about the project with writer-directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (known as Daniels), she was advised to “make some costumes that people will dress up as for Halloween, because that’s the ultimate compliment.” Kurata says she promised to do her best. “Then the movie came out, and Halloween was coming, and I was blown away by how many people dressed up as them. OK. Good. Mission accomplished.”

Advertisement

Here, Kurata dishes on the details of several of her notable costumes in the film, which has 11 Academy Award nominations: