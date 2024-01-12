‘Past Lives,’ ‘Poor Things’ among 2024 Producers Guild Awards nominees

Greta Lee and Teo Yoo in “Past Lives,” nominated for the Producers Guild of America’s Darryl F. Zanuck Award.

“Past Lives” and “Poor Things” are among the nominees for the Producers Guild of America Awards’ Darryl F. Zanuck Award, which were announced Friday morning. The category’s winner has historically been considered a strong prognosticator for the best picture Oscar, with 15 of the previous 20 winning films going on to receive the Academy Award.

The Producers Guild of America’s ceremony will name the winners of its film and TV categories on Feb. 25 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood.

See the full list of nominees below:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“American Fiction”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Barbie”

“The Holdovers”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Oppenheimer”

“Past Lives”

“Poor Things”

“The Zone of Interest”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Drama

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television — Comedy

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Beef”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“Fargo”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea”

“Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie”

“Quiz Lady”

“Reality”

“Red, White & Royal Blue”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television

“60 Minutes”

“The 1619 Project”

“Albert Brooks: Defending My Life”

“Being Mary Tyler Moore”

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Squid Game: The Challenge”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”