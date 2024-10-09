Will Kendrick Lamar spin his diss track ‘Not Like Us’ into Grammys gold?

Kendrick Lamar’s blistering diss track “Not Like Us” might contend for song of the year and record of the year at the Grammys, making for a potentially busy early February 2025 for the Compton-born L.A. stalwart.

2

Weeks the Drake-inspired “Not Like Us,” a character assassination you can really dance to, sat atop the Billboard Hot 100.

6/19

At his “The Pop Out: Ken and Friends” Juneteenth concert held at the Forum and live streamed on Prime Video, Lamar performed “Not Like Us” …

5

... times in a row.

17

Lamar’s Grammy haul thus far, including best rap album prizes for “To Pimp a Butterfly” (2016), “DAMN.” (2018) and “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers” (2023), out of …

50

... total nominations.

3+3

Lamar’s previous song of the year and record of the year nominations. He has won neither award yet. But he did win the …

2018

... Pulitzer Prize for music, for his album “DAMN.” It was the first music Pulitzer awarded to an artist outside the jazz or classical genres.

47

If Vice President Kamala Harris becomes the nation’s 47th president, Lamar deserves at least some credit since he appears on “Freedom,” the 2016 Beyoncé song featured in Harris’ campaign.

LIX

Lamar will headline the 59th Super Bowl halftime show Feb. 9 in New Orleans.

0

Times Drake won a Pulitzer and headlined a Super Bowl halftime.