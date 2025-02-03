After its red-carpet reporters cut off Babyface for Chappell Roan, the AP apologizes

Singer-songwriter Babyface has reportedly brushed off the awkward and abbreviated red carpet interaction he had with reporters at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The Associated Press has issued an apology to legendary R&B singer-songwriter Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds after its reporters faced internet ire for an awkward, Chappell Roan-induced red carpet moment before the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The stalwart news agency tweeted Monday that it was “deeply sorry for cutting our interview with Babyface short” on Sunday’s red carpet. In addition to apologizing to readers, the outlet said it had extended an apology to the 13-time Grammy winner via his representatives.

As part of its Grammys coverage on Sunday, AP streamed live from the red carpet in downtown Los Angeles. Journalists Leslie Ambriz, Krysta Fauria and Gary Gerard Hamilton helmed the red carpet coverage, chatting it up with Grammys attendees and nominees as they showed off their Sunday best. About 2½ hours into the livestream, Babyface — wearing a dark suit with a bedazzled lapel — approached Ambriz and Fauria.

The producer, 65, spoke to AP about the music community showing up for Los Angeles after the region’s devastating firestorm last month and about healing through music. But the interview quickly became awkward after Ambriz asked Babyface about the rising prominence of women in the R&B space. As Babyface began to answer the question, Fauria flagged down “Good Luck, Babe!” performer Roan, calling out to the 26-year-old pop star multiple times despite the ongoing interview.

“You guys want to take that?,” Babyface asked after noticing what Fauria was doing. “Go do that.”

“So sorry, Babyface,” Ambriz said, then quickly welcomed Roan.

Footage of the abrupt transition went viral on social media, catching heat from users including Khloé Kardashian and Grammy winner Dionne Warwick. “Am I seeing this correctly?” Warwick tweeted Sunday.

The “That’s What Friends Are For” singer followed up her first response with another tweet tagging AP and sharing a screenshot of a dictionary entry for “decorum.”

Kardashian slammed the reporters for their “disrespectful” treatment of Babyface. The reality TV personality praised the producer for his “significant impact on the music industry” and wrote that he “deserves so much better than this.”

She added: “PS big or small, old or new, — you don’t treat people like this. At least not in my eyes. There’s a way to handle this and this was wrong in my opinion.”

Ernest Dukes, who represents Babyface, shared a clip of the gaffe on his Instagram story, writing “bring back professionalism” and calling the AP reporters’ behavior “beyond wack” and “beyond disrespectful.” In another story, Dukes shared a rundown of his client’s achievements including his numerous Grammy wins and a count of his chart-topping hits.

Over the course of his decades-spanning career, Babyface has collaborated with artists including Usher, Toni Braxton, Madonna, Mary J. Blige, Aretha Franklin and SZA. At the 2024 Grammy Awards he earned a Grammy for his work on SZA’s “Snooze,” which took home the R&B song prize.

Babyface and girlfriend Rika Tischendorf walk the red carpet at the 67th Grammy Awards in L.A. on Sunday. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Heading into Sunday’s ceremony, “Hot to Go!” singer Roan earned six nominations. She won the new artist prize and in her acceptance speech called on labels to better support up-and-coming artists with a living wage and health coverage.

Fauria and Ambriz had already apologized for the snub at the end of their pre-show livestream.

“There was a lot of commotion as there is on these carpets,” Fauria said. “But I’m a big Babyface fan, as are we all, and I just wanted to say that I really apologize.”

Ambriz told viewers that “wild things” out of their control can happen at star-studded events like awards-show red carpets. She explained that behind-the-scenes needs can sometimes thwart reporters’ desires to continue conversations and said she looks forward to speaking to Babyface in the future.

She continued: “I should’ve done more to stop it but I’m very happy that he stopped to talk to us in the first place.”

“It was unfortunate, but also these things happen,” Hamilton added.

Dukes did not immediately respond Monday to The Times’ request for comment, but it looks as if his client has shrugged off the encounter already.

“The best part of the night was reconnecting with old friends, meeting new artists, and feeling all the love in the room,” Babyface said via Dukes in a statement to USA Today. “That’s what I’ll remember. That’s what it’s really about. Music is bigger than any one moment. Much love to everyone who won and everyone out here making great music.”