Is Adrien Brody building toward an awards comeback?

Adrien Brody’s performance as visionary Hungarian architect and postwar immigrant László Toth in the upcoming epic “The Brutalist” has made him a favorite for a second lead actor Oscar nomination — and potentially even another win.

2003

Brody won for his starring role in Roman Polanski’s “The Pianist” as a real-life Polish Jewish musician who survived the Nazi occupation.

29

Brody still holds the record as the youngest lead actor winner.

22

If Brody wins again, the gap in years between his Oscars would be substantial yet smaller than the 29 years between Anthony Hopkins’ lead acting wins (“The Silence of the Lambs,” “The Father”), and ...

34

... a blip compared with the span between Katharine Hepburn’s first (“Morning Glory”) and second (“Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner”) lead Oscars.

2015

Brody’s best awards year post-“Pianist” included Emmy and SAG nominations for playing illusionist Harry Houdini in the History Channel miniseries “Houdini” and a SAG ensemble nomination for frequent collaborator Wes Anderson’s film “The Grand Budapest Hotel.”

8

Brody could become the eighth performer with two Oscars on two total nominations, after Mahershala Ali, Helen Hayes, Vivien Leigh, Luise Rainer, Kevin Spacey, Hilary Swank and Christoph Waltz. Brody would be …

1

... The only two-time lead actor winner in that group.

2

There’s a possibility Brody and Nicole Kidman, lead actress winner for “The Hours” in 2003, could repeat together, since Kidman is a contender for “Babygirl.”

Slim to none

Chance Brody will surprise-kiss a female presenter if he wins, as he did with 2002 Oscar winner Halle Berry, since we are now …

7

... years into #MeToo awareness.