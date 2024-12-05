Demi Moore has a substantial awards past

Demi Moore has drawn the most focused awards attention of her career for her bold performance in “The Substance” as actor and fitness guru Elisabeth Sparkle, who takes an illicit drug in an attempt to retrieve her youth. But looking back, Moore is a veteran of the major awards circuit.

1991

Moore received a lead actress comedy/musical Golden Globe nomination for “Ghost.”

2

Although she was not nominated for an Oscar, Moore starred in two best picture nominees, “Ghost” and “A Few Good Men.” And this was when there were only …

5

... best picture contenders in a year.

1997

Moore received an Emmy producing nomination and Golden Globe producing and acting nominations for the abortion-themed HBO anthology film “If These Walls Could Talk.”

1 of 5

Moore was nominated for a Directors Guild of America Award for the breast cancer-themed 2011 Lifetime short-film anthology “Five,” along with fellow directors Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Patty Jenkins and Penelope Spheeris.

Advertisement

1/24-6/24:

Great five-month run for Moore, who won sympathy as ostracized socialite Ann Woodward in “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans,” scored with “The Substance” premiere at Cannes and came off best among ex-Brat Packers in Andrew McCarthy’s documentary “Brats.”

2

Moore’s 2024 Gotham Awards lead performance nomination is her second nod from the organization. In 2011, she was recognized as part of the ensemble of the Wall Street drama “Margin Call.”

10

Meryl Streep’s 10th Globes nomination came for playing an actor who takes an eternal-youth potion in the 1992 movie “Death Becomes Her” (opposite Moore’s then-husband, Bruce Willis). Streep did not win, but the nomination bodes well for …

4

... Moore snagging a fourth Globe nomination, since the Globes obviously are unafraid of showbiz-themed satirical body horror.

2056

Roughly when a “Substance” musical — a la the current “Death Becomes Her” adaptation — will premiere on Broadway. Elisabeth Sparkle will be 82 but look either 26 or 260 years old.