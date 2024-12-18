How do ‘Dune: Part Two’ and ‘Furiosa’ stack up against top sci-fi hits?

At their best, sci-fi movies can ring up massive box-office returns and gain serious awards-season traction, with the original “Avatar” and “Star Wars” just two top examples.

This year, there are two sci-fi contenders hoping to grab little gold men: “Dune: Part Two” has already grossed $714.4 million worldwide, 75% more than its 2021 predecessor, which won six Oscars. “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga” has earned $173.8 million globally, considerably below “Mad Max: Fury Road,” a 2015 release that earned $380.4 million globally and similarly snagged six statuettes.

But how do they compare to past sci-fi hits? Neither contender nor their predecessors rank among the top 10, a list dominated by movies from the 21st century amid higher ticket prices, with 1993’s “Jurassic Park” the sole exception.

“Avatar” sits at the top of the list with $2.9 billion worldwide; adjusted for inflation, the tally for the 2009 release rises to a whopping $4.3 billion. Only 1977’s original “Star Wars” comes close when adjusted for inflation, its $775.4 million tally climbing to $3.9 billion. By comparison, “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” the sole sci-fi movie to win best picture, earned $143.4 million.