‘Babygirl’ star Nicole Kidman could heat up the Oscar race

Nicole Kidman could be contending for her second lead actress Oscar for her performance as a tech CEO who has an affair with a young intern (Harris Dickinson) in “Babygirl,” a film that explores desire and the power dynamics within a consensual relationship.

2003

Kidman received an Academy Award for her role as writer Virginia Woolf in “The Hours.”

22

Years between lead Oscars, if Kidman wins. A blink of an eye compared with ...

34, 29

... the gaps between Katharine Hepburn’s and Meryl Streep’s first and second lead Oscars, respectively.

6

A “Babygirl” Oscar nomination would be Kidman’s sixth.

39

People in history have received six or more Oscar nominations, including ...

21

... Kidman’s fellow “Hours” and “Big Little Lies” star Streep, of course, but not including ...

5

Julianne Moore, the other awards-perennial “Hours” star. Moore is one nomination shy of joining her co-stars.

2017

Kidman’s most recent big award was an Emmy for playing a wealthy domestic violence survivor on “Big Little Lies.”

2

Kidman won a Golden Globe and received a BAFTA nomination for her exquisite performance as an ambitious TV weather person ...

1995

... who plots her husband’s death and sexually and emotionally manipulates a teen (Joaquin Phoenix) in the dark comedy “To Die For,” which ...

2024

... “Babygirl” echoes thematically in a few ways. A nomination for her “Babygirl” performance could be a fun-house-mirror ...

0

... redo of Kidman’s famous Oscar nomination snub for the 1995 film.