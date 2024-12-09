The 2025 Golden Globes nominations are out. Here’s the full list

Zoe Saldaña, left, and Karla Sofía Gascón in “Emilia Pérez.”

Golden Globes voters may not be known as the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. anymore, but Monday’s nominations for the 82nd edition of the awards certainly had an international flavor.

“Emilia Pérez” — a Mexico-set, Spanish-language musical by a French director — and “The Brutalist” — about a Hungarian emigré architect in America — led the field on the motion picture side with 10 and seven nominations, respectively.

The films nominated alongside “Emilia Pérez” in the musical/comedy picture category were “Anora,” “Challengers,” “A Real Pain” “The Substance” and “Wicked.” “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Dune: Part Two,” “Nickel Boys” and “September 5” joined “The Brutalist” as nominees for drama picture.

“The Bear” led the nominations on the TV side overall with five, followed by “Only Murders in the Building” and “Shōgun,” which earned four nominations each.

The 2025 Golden Globes ceremony marks the second edition of the event since the awards came under new ownership in 2023. After a temporary fall from grace when a 2021 Times investigation revealed a lack of diversity in its membership and raised concerns around its ethics and financial practices, the Golden Globes’ original organizing body was dissolved and converted into a for-profit enterprise.

“The Sex Lives of College Girls” co-creator Mindy Kaling and “Watson” star Morris Chestnut were on hand to unveil the nominations for the 27 film and television categories. The awards will be presented in a live telecast on Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. on CBS. The complete list of nominees is below.

Motion picture – Drama

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nickel Boys”

“September 5”

Motion picture – Musical or comedy

“Anora”

“Challengers”

“Emilia Pérez”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Motion picture – Animated

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Memoir of a Snail”

“Moana 2”

“Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Cinematic and box office achievement

“Alien: Romulus”

“Beetlejuice Beetlejuice”

“Deadpool & Wolverine”

“Gladiator II”

“Inside Out 2”

“Twisters”

“Wicked”

“The Wild Robot”

Motion picture – Non-English language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“The Girl With the Needle”

“I’m Still Here”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

“Vermiglio”

Performance by a female actor in a motion picture – Drama

Pamela Anderson, “The Last Showgirl”

Angelina Jolie, “Maria”

Nicole Kidman, “Babygirl”

Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”

Fernanda Torres, “I’m Still Here”

Kate Winslet, “Lee”

Performance by a male actor in a motion picture – Drama

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Daniel Craig, “Queer”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Performance by a female actor in a motion picture – Musical or comedy

Amy Adams, “Nightbitch”

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Zendaya, “Challengers”

Performance by a male actor in a motion picture – Musical or comedy

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Gabriel Labelle, “Saturday Night”

Jesse Plemons, “Kinds of Kindness”

Glen Powell, “Hit Man”

Sebastian Stan, “A Different Man”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist”

Margaret Qualley, “The Substance”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Denzel Washington, “Gladiator II”

Director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Payal Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light”

Screenplay

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Original score

Volker Bertelmann, “Conclave”

Daniel Blumberg, “The Brutalist”

Kris Bowers, “The Wild Robot”

Clément Ducol and Camille, “Emilia Pérez”

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, “Challengers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part Two”

Original song

“Beautiful That Way” (“The Last Showgirl”)

Music & lyrics by: Andrew Wyatt, Miley Cyrus, Lykke Zachrisson

“Compress / Repress” (“Challengers”)

Music & lyrics by: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Luca Guadagnino

“El Mal” (“Emilia Pérez”)

Music & lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille, Jacques Audiard

“Forbidden Road” (“Better Man”)

Music & lyrics by: Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler, Sacha Skarbek

“Kiss the Sky” (“The Wild Robot”)

Music & lyrics by: Delacey, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack, Ali Tamposi

“Mi Camino” (“Emilia Pérez”)

Music & lyrics by: Clément Ducol, Camille

Television series – Drama

“The Day of the Jackal”

“The Diplomat”

“Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

“Shōgun”

“Slow Horses”

“Squid Game”

Television series – Musical or comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“The Bear”

“The Gentlemen”

“Hacks”

“Nobody Wants This”

“Only Murders in the Building”

Television limited series, anthology series or motion picture made for television

“Baby Reindeer”

“Disclaimer”

“Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

“The Penguin”

“Ripley”

“True Detective: Night Country”

Performance by a female actor in a television series – Drama

Kathy Bates, “Matlock”

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Maya Erskine, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Keira Knightley, “Black Doves”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Anna Sawai, “Shōgun”

Performance by a male actor in a television series – Drama

Donald Glover, “Mr. & Mrs. Smith”

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Eddie Redmayne, “The Day of the Jackal”

Hiroyuki Sanada, “Shōgun”

Billy Bob Thornton, “Landman”

Performance by a female actor in a television series – Musical or comedy

Kristen Bell, “Nobody Wants This”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Performance by a male actor in a television series – Musical or comedy

Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”

Ted Danson, “A Man on the Inside”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Cate Blanchett, “Disclaimer”

Jodie Foster, “True Detective: Night Country”

Cristin Milioti, “The Penguin”

Sofía Vergara, “Griselda”

Naomi Watts, “Feud: Capote vs. The Swans”

Kate Winslet, “The Regime”

Performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television

Colin Farrell, “he Penguin”

Richard Gadd, “Baby Reindeer”

Kevin Kline, “Disclaimer”

Cooper Koch, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Ewan Mcgregor, “A Gentleman in Moscow”

Andrew Scott, “Ripley”

Performance by a female actor in a supporting role on television

Liza Colón-Zayas, “The Bear”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Dakota Fanning, “Ripley”

Jessica Gunning, “Baby Reindeer”

Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”

Kali Reis, “True Detective: Night Country”

Performance by a male actor in a supporting role on television

Tadanobu Asano, “Shōgun”

Javier Bardem, “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story”

Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”

Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”

Diego Luna, “La Máquina”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Performance in stand-up comedy on television

Jamie Foxx, “Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was”

Nikki Glaser, “Nikki Glaser: Someday You’ll Die”

Seth Meyers, “Seth Meyers: Dad Man Walking”

Adam Sandler, “Adam Sandler: Love You”

Ali Wong, “Ali Wong: Single Lady”

Ramy Youssef, “Ramy Youssef: More Feelings”