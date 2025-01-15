‘Conclave,’ ‘Emilia Pérez’ lead 2025 BAFTA nominations

The ballots are starting to come in, but there’s still no clear front-runner in the awards race.

“Conclave,” Edward Berger’s political thriller about a papal election, barely edged out “Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard’s Mexico-set musical about a trans cartel boss, in the nominations for the EE BAFTA Film Awards on Wednesday, 12 nods to 11. Brady Corbet’s epic tale of an emigré architect in midcentury America, “The Brutalist,” was next on the list with nine.

With Oscar nominations voting open until Friday due to delays caused by the L.A. wildfires, the announcement offers a final boost to the top contenders, and perhaps some clarity on which titles have momentum: BAFTA membership has some overlap with the film academy, though not as substantial as the guilds, which hand out their own precursor awards.

BAFTA will award its prizes on Feb. 16. See the full list of nominees below.

Best film

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

Director

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Edward Berger, “Conclave”

Brady Corbet, “The Brutalist”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two”

Leading actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Leading actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Hugh Grant, “Heretic”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Supporting actress

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña, “Emilia Pérez”

Supporting actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Film not in the English language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Documentary

“Black Box Diaries”

“Daughters”

“No Other Land”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

“Will & Harper”

Animated film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Children’s & family film

“Flow”

“Kensuke’s Kingdom”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Original screenplay

Sean Baker, “Anora”

Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold, “The Brutalist”

Jesse Eisenberg, “A Real Pain”

Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”

Rich Peppiatt, Naoise Ó Cairealláin, Liam Óg Ó Hannaidh and JJ Ó Dochartaigh, “Kneecap”

Adapted screenplay

Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar, Clarence ‘Divine Eye’ Maclin and John ‘Divine G’ Whitfield, “Sing Sing”

James Mangold and Jay Cocks, “A Complete Unknown”

RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes, “Nickel Boys”

Peter Straughan, “Conclave”

Outstanding British film

“Bird”

“Blitz”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Hard Truths”

“Kneecap”

“Lee”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“The Outrun”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Luna Carmoon, “Hoard”

Karan Kandhari, “Sister Midnight”

Dev Patel, “Monkey Man”

Rich Peppiatt, “Kneecap”

Sandhya Suri, James Bowsher and Balthazar de Ganay, “Santosh”

Casting

“Anora”

“The Apprentice”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Kneecap”

Cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

Editing

“Anora”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Kneecap”

Costume design

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Makeup & hair

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Original score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Wild Robot”

Production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Sound

“Blitz”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Special visual effects

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

British short animation

“Adiós”

“Mog’s Christmas”

“Wander to Wonder”

British short film

“The Flowers Stand Silently, Witnessing”

“Marion”

“Milk”

“Rock, Paper, Scissors”

“Stomach Bug”

EE Rising Star Award

Marisa Abela

Jharrel Jerome

David Jonsson

Mikey Madison

Nabhaan Rizwan