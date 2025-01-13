Oscar nominations delayed again as L.A. fires disrupt awards season

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has once again delayed the announcement of nominees for the 97th Academy Awards due to the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires, which have caused widespread devastation and claimed 25 lives. Originally set for Jan. 17 and previously pushed back to Jan. 19, the nominations will now be unveiled on Jan. 23.

The fires have already upended much of Hollywood’s awards calendar, at least in the short term. The Producers Guild of America has postponed its nominations announcement multiple times. The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Tea Party, a staple of the season, has been canceled. Meanwhile, both the AFI Awards luncheon and the Critics Choice Awards have been postponed indefinitely.

In a statement, Academy chief executive Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang emphasized solidarity with the film community, which was already struggling to regain its footing following 2023’s labor strikes: “We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship.”

The Academy once again extended the voting period for Oscar nominations through Jan. 17. The Scientific and Technical Awards, planned for Feb. 18, will be rescheduled. The annual Nominees Luncheon, originally scheduled for Feb. 10., and always one of awards season’s most festive gatherings, has been canceled.

Despite the disruptions, the 97th Oscars ceremony remains set for March 2 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. The event will air live on ABC and, in a first for the Oscars, be available to livestream on Hulu.