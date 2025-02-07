How does ‘The Substance’ compare to earlier Demi Moore films?

During her 1990s box-office heyday, Demi Moore starred in one popcorn hit after another, but Oscar recognition eluded her until this season’s “The Substance.” Moore’s bravura performance as a TV fitness star who undergoes extreme treatments to remain viable in Hollywood has earned raves since the movie’s Cannes premiere, and one Golden Globe later, she has her first Academy Award nomination.

“The Substance” ranks as Moore’s eighth top-grossing movie (excluding voice work) and is back in theaters for those who want to see the eye-popping spectacle on the big screen before the ceremony. Its box-office tally is unlikely to ever reach “Ghost” levels, however. That 1990 movie featuring Moore as a pottery-making widow rang up more than a half-billion dollars in ticket sales worldwide and was nominated for best picture; Whoopi Goldberg won the supporting actress trophy for her work in it.

1992’s “A Few Good Men,” like “Ghost” and “The Substance,” was nominated for best picture. Moore took a hiatus from acting after “G.I. Jane” in 1997, and by 2003 was playing a villain in “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle,” her third highest-grossing film. More recent work includes TV roles on Ryan Murphy’s “Feud: Capote vs. the Swans” and Taylor Sheridan’s “Landman.”