Golden Globes 2025: Winners list

By Nate JacksonDeputy Entertainment and Arts Editor 
The 82nd Golden Globe Awards, hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, kick off at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills — or on CBS and Paramount+, if you weren’t lucky enough to score a ticket.

All eyes will be on top film nominees “Emilia Pérez” (10 nominations) and “The Brutalist” (seven), both formidable contenders in the Oscar race, as well as blockbusters “Dune: Part Two” and “Wicked,” both of which earned nods in the main motion picture categories as well as “cinematic and box office achievement.”

On the TV side, top nominee “The Bear” (five) will seek revenge for its comedy series loss to “Hacks” at the Emmys, while drama leader “Shōgun” (four) will attempt to snare another armful of statuettes. Follow along here for live updates on all the 2025 Golden Globe winners below.

