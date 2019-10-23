Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info

L.A. Times Book Club rides with ‘The Compton Cowboys’ in June

Summer reading: Author Walter Thompson-Hernández joins Times readers June 24 to discuss the legacy of “The Compton Cowboys.”

Compton Cowboys members Charles Harris and Randy Hook are sitting on their horses during the middle of the Compton Christmas Parade. Credit: Walter Thompson-Hernandez

Welcome to the Los Angeles Times Book Club

Every month, we share book club selections, publish stories exploring the topic and invite you to read along. Then we host a community event with the authors and invite you to join that, too. Our focus is on stories and storytellers relevant to Southern California and the West, and our mission is to make your newspaper something not just to read but to experience — something that brings us together.

Read about our latest events and sign up for the L.A. Times Book Club Newsletter. Our goal is to get L.A. reading and talking. So tell us: What stories do you want to share with the city? What authors would you most like to meet? Here’s your chance to help us build something amazing.

