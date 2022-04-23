Watch Poet Amanda Gorman’s first public performance since the inauguration
While locked in quarantine in 2020, Amanda Gorman wasn’t idle: She was busy writing poetry. One of her most significant topics was the COVID-19 pandemic itself.
Making her first in-person, public performance since reading at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., the 24-year-old poet read “Fugue” from her latest book of poetry, “Call Us What We Carry” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
It was a homecoming for Gorman, who credits Los Angeles for shaping her as a writer.
Amanda Gorman brings her new collection, ‘Call Us What We Carry,’ to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23.
