Watch Poet Amanda Gorman’s first public performance since the inauguration

Amanda Gorman reads from her book ‘Call Us What We Carry’
By Steve Saldivar
While locked in quarantine in 2020, Amanda Gorman wasn’t idle: She was busy writing poetry. One of her most significant topics was the COVID-19 pandemic itself.

Making her first in-person, public performance since reading at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony in Washington, D.C., the 24-year-old poet read “Fugue” from her latest book of poetry, “Call Us What We Carry” at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

It was a homecoming for Gorman, who credits Los Angeles for shaping her as a writer.

Los Angeles poet Amanda Gorman

Books

How growing up in L.A. shaped Amanda Gorman’s poetry

Amanda Gorman brings her new collection, ‘Call Us What We Carry,’ to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 23.

Steve Saldivar

Steve Saldivar is a video journalist at the Los Angeles Times.

