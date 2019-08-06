Toni Morrison honored: Her death is a ‘devastating loss to the world of words’

Toni Morrison, the Nobel- and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer whose acclaimed titles included “The Bluest Eye,” “Beloved,” “Sula,” “Tar Baby” and a slew of children’s books, died Monday night at age 88.

As news of her death broke Tuesday, the literary giant and master of American letters was sorely missed as fans mourned the loss of her voice and celebrated her effect on American culture.

Politicians and authors, celebrities and casual readers shared quotes from the scribe, whose remarkable accomplishments included publishing her first book at age 39. Some described her as a “shining example to black women everywhere” and her death as “a devastating loss to the world of words.”

Here’s what fans and followers had to say on Twitter:

Toni Morrison. While you have left the physical realm, the many treasures you left us will bear fruit for generations and generations. Your work has cascaded through my life deeply and simply...rest in power to a beloved icon. pic.twitter.com/YQPS3gR5Ml — Tracee Ellis Ross (@TraceeEllisRoss) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” Toni Morrison. I’m deeply sadden to share that one of our greatest writers and minds in American History, Toni Morrison, passed away at the age of 88. May God Bless Her Soul. pic.twitter.com/Dq1UL4ENIY — COMMON (@common) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison will be remembered as one of the greatest thinkers and storytellers in our history.



She gave us all so much, and her work continues to give throughout time. Thank you, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/XEDGNS7OXW — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 6, 2019

"If there is a book that you want to read but it hasn't been written yet, you must be the one to write it," Toni Morrison said.



We are all so lucky to live in a world where she took her own advice and shared it with others. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2019

She made me understand“writer” was a fine profession. I grew up wanting to be only her. Dinner with her was a night I will never forget. Rest, Queen. “Toni Morrison, seminal author who stirringly chronicled the Black American experience, dies” https://t.co/S6qxix5OCj — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) August 6, 2019

In the passing of Toni Morrison, we lost one of our greatest voices & storytellers. Holding close those touched by her being & her gift. Her work gave us power, hope & freedom. While our world shines a little less bright today, we know "something that is loved is never lost." — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. The first of her name. The giver of gifts. The laureate of Nobel. The sage of synonyms. The griot of generations. Queen among queens. Rest in eternal peace knowing you left us with eternal treasure. We thank you. pic.twitter.com/FbVHaxWlKr — Robin Thede (@robinthede) August 6, 2019

“I know the world is bruised and bleeding, and though it is important not to ignore its pain, it is also critical to refuse to succumb to its malevolence.” - Toni Morrison



Let’s carry her message with us in this moment. https://t.co/rcjn5OlTsw — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) August 6, 2019

"If you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." -Toni Morrison



Today we lost an American legend. May she rest in peace. https://t.co/DInZvd8stY — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2019

"I tell my students, 'When you get these jobs that you have been so brilliantly trained for, just remember that your real job is that if you are free, you need to free somebody else. If you have some power, then your job is to empower somebody else." - Toni Morrison — ACLU (@ACLU) August 6, 2019

RIP Toni Morrison. This is a devastating loss to the world of words, to our understanding of power and it’s reach, to the cultivation of empathy, to rich, nuanced, elegant storytelling. Her work was a gift to every one who had the pleasure of reading her. — roxane gay (@rgay) August 6, 2019

The Bluest Eye

Sula

Song of Solomon

Tar Baby

Beloved



These are just a few of Author and Nobel Laureate Toni Morrison's work.



She was a brilliant writer who shared heartbreaking and poignant stories about Blackness in America.



May her soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/0a999imo8j — The Black Caucus (@TheBlackCaucus) August 6, 2019

Thank you for telling our stories and defending our right to be. For amplifying our truths with your words. For preserving the culture. You are forever a Black girl who rocks. Rest in power, Toni Morrison. pic.twitter.com/WuoqkByrr1 — BLACK GIRLS ROCK! (@BLACKGIRLSROCK) August 6, 2019

Today we remember Toni Morrison, a brave activist, feminist writer, and inspiring figure in literature whose works will transcend the test of time. Thank you for the legacy. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/I8bxuy3fbz — UN Women (@UN_Women) August 6, 2019

Today, the world lost a storyteller of unmatched empathy, elegance and power. Toni Morrison’s belief that language is the “measure of our lives” leaves an extraordinary, inspiring inheritance, and her beautiful writing will continue to be a blessing for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/cc3st7x2lM — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was a towering intellect, a brilliant scribe of our nation’s complex stories, a heartbreaking journalist of our deepest desires, and a groundbreaking author who destroyed precepts, walls and those who dared underestimate her capacity. Rest well and in peace. pic.twitter.com/nMkxXRtEoz — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.”



Holding all those touched by Toni Morrison in my heart today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2jkAvtaErK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison’s ability to spark dialogue and present a perspectives never seen in mainstream literature made her a force for good in this world. She had a bold gracefulness that we can all

learn from. https://t.co/sjdVdeMmUF — Rep. Deb Haaland (@RepDebHaaland) August 6, 2019

There is a Toni Morrison documentary IN THEATERS RIGHT NOW called The Pieces I Am. Of course it’s not getting the publicity it should. But it’s a wonderful film filled with her telling her stories. Find it at the smaller cinema near you. pic.twitter.com/pF2xcS6s2w — April (@ReignOfApril) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison was the first African-American woman to win a Nobel Prize. May she rest in power. #RememberHerName https://t.co/0Q6MX8MJF7 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) August 6, 2019

Our American story has lost a singular and courageous voice. Toni Morrison had to overcome the founding prejudices of her nation to claim a rightful place among the greats of American letters. The brilliance of her mind and spirit will live on in her words. May she rest in peace. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 6, 2019

Like honestly has there ever been a baddie as bad as Toni Morrison? A woman who published her first novel at 39 after waking up every morning at 4 to write before getting her kids to school and going to work editing books by white men then ended up winning the full NOBEL PRIZE??? — Jeremy O. Harris (@jeremyoharris) August 6, 2019

Can we declare this the national day of Everyone Just Stop And Read Toni Morrison Together? — Kate Crawford (@katecrawford) August 6, 2019

Today we lost a giant. Sending our condolences to the family and loved ones of the literary genius #ToniMorrison 🙏🏿🙏🏿 || 📸 Todd Plitt/Getty Images pic.twitter.com/f0GsyHud2U — BET (@BET) August 6, 2019

She was shining example to Black women everywhere. RIP Toni Morrison. 🙏🕊️ (📷: Getty) pic.twitter.com/3Zp95woB5t — ESSENCE (@Essence) August 6, 2019

“The function of freedom is to free someone else” are some of the wisest, truest words in the world. Thank you, Toni, for giving them to us. Rest in peace. #ToniMorrison pic.twitter.com/HRcl02zG7B — SparkAction (@sparkaction) August 6, 2019

“We die. That may be the meaning of life. But we do language. That may be the measure of our lives.” RIP, Toni Morrison. https://t.co/DWF7sOFDbw — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) August 6, 2019

“I get angry about things, then go on and work.” -Toni Morrison RIP pic.twitter.com/BNDGA5N76p — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison passed away. At 88 that’s a long and beautifully complex life, one that has contributed so much to the world.✍🏾📚🎙



And yet seeing this news still made my chest get tight; still hurts. Her vision, her veracity and her voice made the world better. RIP.💛 pic.twitter.com/FviyFAl1X1 — 🆃🆁🆄🅳🆈 (@thetrudz) August 6, 2019

She wasn’t just the queen of American letters. She wrote America’s letters. And whether we realize it or not, all Americans and all writers are indebted to Toni Morrison. Sleep well. We are eternally grateful for you. We are eternally grateful for America’s letters. pic.twitter.com/rAf4c1JCEe — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) August 6, 2019

‘A writer’s life and work are not a gift to mankind; they are its necessity.’



Toni Morrison, 1931 - 2019 pic.twitter.com/HcPdAO8pzN — Penguin Books UK (@PenguinUKBooks) August 6, 2019

"It is not 'this is what I believe,' because that would not be a book, just a tract. A book is 'this may be what I believe, but suppose I am wrong...what could it be?'"



R.I.P., Toni Morrison, 1931 - 2019. Read her complete 1993 Art of Fiction interview: https://t.co/9ra2gdJs5u pic.twitter.com/yvtJ5Ve41D — The Paris Review (@parisreview) August 6, 2019

Toni Morrison. First of Her Name. Architect of Words. Acclaimed Author. Teller of Truths. Shifter of Culture. Netter of Nobel Prize. Writing Domino. Legendary Laureate.



Long may her works reign. pic.twitter.com/4aoLdoU4XA — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) August 6, 2019

The world needs voices like Toni Morrison’s today more than ever. Such a loss. https://t.co/S7RdmoMWwg — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) August 6, 2019