Reading by 9 is a bilingual guide for parents and educators to help kids read at the appropriate level by age 9, a crucial indicator of future academic success.
Each time a child picks up a book, he or she enters a world of learning. It doesn’t matter if the main character is a boy wizard, a famished caterpillar or a fancy young girl who dreams of Paris. The key to building a strong foundation in literacy is allowing children to pick up the books they love. When children read, they discover new places and new ideas and develop literacy skills they will continue to use as they make their way through high school and beyond.
We need to do more to encourage children to read.
Far too many children lack the critical skills needed to engage with reading. Nearly 58% of the students in the Los Angeles Unified School District who took the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress failed to meet English language arts and literacy standards in 2018. In order to build a strong foundation for students, we must shrink this number. Students who read at age level are more likely to graduate from high school. Reading opens doors to academic fulfillment, career readiness and opportunities throughout a child’s life.
The Reading by 9 annual publication, “How to Raise a Reader,” was developed in partnership with Access Books, an independent nonprofit dedicated to renovating school libraries and ensuring that children have access to quality literacy resources. The guide, available in English and Spanish, is free — and has tips and ideas for incorporating reading into a child’s daily life. Its recommendations — books, local literacy resources and more — highlight the value of encouraging students to read books they are interested in.
The guide is distributed to parents, teachers and educators throughout California with the help of community-based organizations and schools. It’s also available in print.
A student and teacher from Kelly Elementary School share why reading excites them.
Tips and tricks from a library aide.
In the end it doesn’t matter so much what you read, only that you do.
Comic books have superhero qualities, offering benefits to everyone across all ages and proficiency levels.
Instead of worrying about at what age your children learn to read, focus on getting them hooked on books.
All parents want their children to succeed, but they may not be sure how to help.
I felt her staring at me on the playground as I called out to my daughter.
With an emphasis on test scores and “digital literacy,” there is a myth among many that the school library is irrelevant and even old-fashioned.
Read with your children in your native language.
Reading in any language helps kids develop literacy skills.
Discuss books in a language other than English.
Get children to synthesize what they read and actively use the language.
Stay consistent.
Encourage kids to use their second language often. Have them listen to TV and CDs in the language.
A story of transformation following a caterpillar who eats his way through the days of the week.
Penguin Group
Buy here
Creative story about a child and her mother that explores the different phases of the moon.
Little, Brown and Company
Buy here
Sweet story that follows a year of Cherokee celebrations.
Charlesbridge Publishing
Buy here
A fox learns from love and loss after losing a friend.
HarperCollins Publishers
Buy here
A young Jewish girl mourns the loss of a loved one.
Behrman House, Incorporated
Buy this book
Gerald and piggie hope that a rainy day won’t ruin their fun.
Hyperion Books for Children
Buy here
A vivid tale that ties the beginning of life to the beginning of the universe.
Candlewick Press
Buy here
A story of dreams, acceptance and identity.
Candlewick Press
Buy here
A story of sustainability and the coral restoration.
Chronicle Books
Buy here
A story about the detective who once saved Abraham Lincoln’s life.
Harry N. Abrams
Buy here
A boy overcomes his fears as he readies to jump off the diving board.
Candlewick Press
Buy here
A young girl’s love for books flourishes after a mobile library visits her small town.
Random House Children’s Books
Buy here
A bright second-grader navigates family and imagination.
Capstone Press
Buy here
An adventurous story about a cat and his brand new shoes.
HarperCollins
Buy here
Greg the police dog transforms into the heroic Dog Man.
Scholastic
Buy here
The story of a black woman who helped Apollo 13 make it home.
Henry Holt and Co.
Read me
A 12-year-old girl navigates identity and acceptance after a large natural disaster hits her town.
Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
Buy here
A story that celebrates the bravery of three unlikely friends on a quest to find a friend.
HarperCollins Publishers
Buy here
A boy who doesn’t fit in gives life advice through his wise Yoda finger puppet.
Harry N. Abrams
Buy here
A story that follows redheaded Anne’s misadventures as she navigates new surroundings.
Andrews McMeel Publishing
Buy here
A young girl searches for home and identity amid cultural conflict.
Penguin Young Readers Group
Buy here
An old letter with a mystery leads to the discovery of racism and injustice of the 1960s.
Scholastic
Buy here
Greg manages middle school drama, friendship and fitting in.
HarperCollins Publishers
Buy here
There are many organizations around Los Angeles and Orange counties that provide families with literacy resources and support services. Visit your local library for access to computers, free Wi-Fi and books for all ages.
Central Los Angeles
826LA
1714 W. Sunset Blvd.
Los Angeles, CA 90026
(213) 413-3388
Website
Abriendo Puertas/Opening Doors
1000 N. Alameda St., #240
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-346-3216
Website
Pathways LA
3325 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 1100
Los Angeles, CA 90010
213-427-2700
Website
Ready, Set, Read
1000 N. Alameda St., #240
Los Angeles, CA 90012
(818) 986 - 9867
Website
South Los Angeles
South Central LAMP
892 E. 48th St.
Los Angeles, CA 90011
323-234-1471
Website
Southeast Los Angeles
Mexican American Opportunity Foundation
6113 Clara St.
Bell Gardens, CA 90201
562-928-1357
Website
East Los Angeles
Koreatown Youth and Community Center
3727 W. 6th St., #300
Los Angeles, CA 90020
213-365-7400
Website
Proyecto Pastoral
420 N Soto St.
Los Angeles, CA 90033
323-446-0066
Website
West Los Angeles
Allies for Every Child
12120 Wagner St.
Culver City, CA 90230
310-397-4200
Website
Mar Vista Family Center Preschool
5075 S. Slauson Ave.
Culver City, CA 90230
310-390-9607
Website
San Fernando Valley
CSUN LA Times Literacy Center
18111 Nordhoff St.
Northridge, CA 91330
818-677-7394
Website
Verdugo
Families Forward Learning Center
980 N. Fair Oaks Pasadena, CA 91103
626-792-2687
Website
Orange County
Hands Together
201 Civic Center Drive
East Santa Ana, CA 92701
714-479-0294
Website
Orange Children & Parents Together
1063 N. Glassell St.
Orange, CA 92867
714-639-4000
Website
Parentis Foundation
24012 Calle de la Plata, Suite 400
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
949-305-2716
Website
Libraries
Los Angeles Public Library
72 branches throughout the city
213-228-7000
Website
Orange County Public Libraries
33 branches throughout the county
(714) 566-3000
Website
This supplement did not involve the editorial or reporting staff of the Los Angeles Times except where noted.
To order additional copies or download a digital version of the 2019 parent reading guide, visit latimes.com/readingby9. The guide is free to parents, educators and organizations working with children and families. To contact us with comments and questions or to receive more information, email public.affairs@latimes.com .
Los Angeles Times Public Affairs manages philanthropy, community engagement and corporate social responsibility at the nation’s largest metropolitan daily news organization. We broaden perspectives, empower storytellers and inspire our community to question and transform the world around them. For more information, visit latimes.com/readingby9.
Access Books is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to transforming school libraries in Los Angeles’ most underserved neighborhoods. Each library served receives thousands of new, quality books, a new coat of paint, and dozens of literacy-themed murals that make the library more inviting. For more information, visit accessbooks.net.