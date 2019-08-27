Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Russia’s underworld will be explored in new book

Two weeks after the death of disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, publisher Dutton announced a new book that will explore his connections with the Russian underworld.

Journalist Craig Unger, author of “House of Trump, House of Putin: The Untold Story of Donald Trump and the Russian Mafia,” will release a new book about Russian connections to public figures, including Epstein, U.S. Atty. Gen. William Barr and President Trump, the Penguin Random House imprint revealed Tuesday.

The publisher said the book, due for release in 2020 and as yet untitled, “will contain deeply reported, explosive newsbreaks that shed new light on Russian ties to powerful politicians and financiers.”

The Department of Justice did not respond to request for comment about Unger’s book.

Amanda Walker, Dutton’s publicity director, said the book was in the works before Epstein died in custody on Aug. 10 while awaiting trial on new sex trafficking charges. His death was ruled a suicide.

“In light of Jeffrey Epstein’s recent suicide, Unger will pursue the story behind his death as the news unfolds and will continue to research his connections using the civil suits against his estate and the prosecution of his co-conspirators,” the Dutton announcement said.

Epstein, a teacher turned financier, was convicted in Florida on two prostitution-related charges in 2008, and served 13 months in prison. .

Dutton said Unger’s book would explore the Russian use of “kompromat,” or damaging personal information, to intimidate and control American politicians and public figures.